Raising prices

With respect to Silvan Mifsud’s September 4 article entitled ‘COLA: cost of leadership’s absence’, as a ‘man in the street’, for whom he seems to speak, I think I’m entitled to voice my deep reservations.

When the MCESD was launched it had the admirable mission of avoiding the erstwhile price and economic shocks which previously occurred with budgets. Alas, despite all the good intentions what has happened is that stakeholders have almost a year to prepare for what is to be announced in the budget, and adjust their prices accordingly, with the common man, year in, year out, drawing the short straw.

The moneyed stakeholders display no lack of leadership when it comes to their self-serving interests. If what Mifsud is proposing is taken up what will quickly happen is that these stakeholders will, once again, raise prices.

Nowhere in his article did Mifsud advocate for more diligent tax and VAT gathering, which would provide government coffers with additional revenue to support energy subsidies.

JOSEPH BONETT BALZAN – St Julian’s

Religious niches in Sliema

The article ‘15 historic niches in Sliema to be restored’ (September 18) made interesting reading. It brought back memories when Lions Club Sliema, through the initiative of its then president Alfred Micallef and the cooperation of the Sliema local council, undertook to restore several of the niches adorning Sliema.

This project was undertaken by the club to commemorate the silver anniversary of its foundation.

On this occasion, the club also published a commemorative booklet Niċeċ u Statwi fit-toroq ta’ Tas-Sliema. The booklet, compiled by Tony Terribile, contains details of the various niches in the streets of town. Terribile gave details of the various niches dedicated to Our Lord Jesus Christ, the Virgin Mary and various saints in the Stella Maris parish, Sacro Cuore, St Gregory and our Lady of Mount Carmel.

The booklet was a fitting contribution to the religious history of Sliema and also Lions Club Sliema on its silver jubilee and its adherence to the Lions Clubs International motto ‘We Serve’.

TOM A. RESTALL – Lions Club Sliema

Solar energy

The editorial ‘Let’s stop pretence on energy’ (September 4) calls for the country to adopt an effective energy saving campaign. It is also a good time to consider energy generation. Would it not be helpful if the provision of a solar powered energy generating system became a condition for receiving planning permission for any new development?

PAMELA MARTIN – Mellieħa

An overpopulated country

I have read David Carrington’s letter entitled ‘Malta drowning’ (September 11).

While I fully agree with him about the number of vehicles on Maltese roads, the fundamental problem lies with the overpopulation of these islands.

In the 1950s, there was a safety valve in the encouragement of emigration to various other countries. Our present situation was predicted by Thomas Malthus in his theory of the 18th century. Our population has doubled over the past few decades. This was not only due to local births but also due to the many foreign low-paid employees.

Who is going to stop this frenzy? The beneficiaries? The galloping construction industry that subsidises political parties? The local traders who also benefit from cheap labour? The restaurants that similarly jump on the same bandwagon? The increase in motor vehicles goes in tandem with the concrete jungle that is being created together with the encroachment on ODZ and the diminishing public pavements.

Yes, we have started on this slippery slope to disaster and the momentum is increasing daily. This is the legacy that we are bequeathing future generations.

VICTOR FARRUGIA – Attard

