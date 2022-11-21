An inspiration

It was typical of Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici to ensure, prior to leaving this world, not to have a state funeral. As if he knew that the dignified simplicity emerging from the celebration of his life would leave a greater impact than formality.

His qualities – far outweighing his defects – were strikingly highlighted by his nephew, Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi in his heartfelt homily. Accentuating his love for the family, his sense of humour and how precious every member of the family was to Ziju Karmenu, he equally referred to his sense of caring and great generosity particularly with the vulnerable.

Giving in secret and without announcing it with trumpets as illustrated in Matthew 6:2, he presents us with a lesson on how to apply the word of God in our daily life same as the inseparable love for God and for people as explained in Matthew 25:40: “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did it for me.”

While many were unaware of his kind-heartedness and other attributes, inevitably there are others who can testify to this reality like Manuel Micallef who said he is a role model for politicians. Another significant comment by President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca – apart from his valuable contribution to social justice – was that he was incorruptible. This brings to mind, among others, Robert Arrigo and Albert Buttigieg now occupying his vacant seat.

Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

The world and our country are in need of selfless personalities at the helm who enter politics primarily to ensure a better quality of life for all while reducing poverty and social exclusion rather than for personal gain, knowing that there is more joy and satisfaction in giving than in receiving because unselfish love brings its own rewards.

This former prime minister was wisely unconcernedly indifferent to excessive wealth, rank, power or fame but was certainly not indifferent to the need of genuine love for others. As referred to by Pope Francis in Chapter 5 of Fratelli Tutti, he knew it is essential to have “a better type of politics – a politics centred on human dignity”. This represents one of the most valuable forms of charity because it is placed at the service of the common good.

Let the memory of Mifsud Bonnici’s life be a source of inspiration for all of us, especially politicians.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

What is the outcome?

As far as I remember there was no mention of the person who hit Victor Calvagna, who died some days later. Why is it that nobody reveals who the person is?

Was the victim hit on the pavement or not? Has the unknown person been prosecuted? The silence has deafened me.

George Zammit – Valletta

Socialist deception

I refer to Eddy Privitera’s article ‘An open letter to Kevin Cassar’ (October 31), wherein he stated that during the Emanuel Cuschieri Facebook live programme, he (Cuschieri), claimed that Cassar’s articles appearing in Times of Malta were being written by Richard Cachia Caruana.

What Privitera did not reveal to readers of Times of Malta was that Cuschieri’s previous One Radio programme was unceremoniously removed from the station’s schedule of programmes with Cuschieri being chucked out from the Malta Labour Party media in a purge reminiscent of the Josef Stalin era.

Edward Torpiano – Floriana