Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici – a true gentleman-politician

I have just heard the sad news that my good friend, and the most principled, humble and honest person I have ever known, Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici, has died.

At that very moment, so many memories – happy and sad – which I had shared with this kind-hearted gentleman-politician, flooded back. I couldn’t resist holding back the tears when I remembered the cruel way his political adversaries mocked and ridiculed him just because he entered parliament through co-option and not being elected in a general election. This is something his political adversaries resorted to twice later to get their party leader into parliament.

Those who were fortunate to know or work closely with Mifsud Bonnici can vouch for his integrity, kindness and readiness to help all those who sought his help, irrespective of their political opinions.

One thing that will remain embedded in my memory is when, as a labour delegate in the early 1980s, I had moved a motion to abolish the tax people living in their own property had to pay on the rental value of their property. Dom Mintoff had managed to block getting my motion to the vote of the general conference, having realised it was going to be approved.

Former prime minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici passed away on Saturday, aged 89.

Two of his cabinet members, Anton Buttigieg and Ġużè Abela, who had opposed the motion, calling it “anti-socialist”, asked me if I was ready to withdraw the motion on condition that a commission be formed with two delegates who had spoken in favour (myself and Vince Farrugia, of GRTU fame) and two who had spoken against the motion (Lino Briguglio and Leli Borg), under the chairmanship of Patrick Holland. They promised that what the commission decided would be acted upon. I agreed to withdraw the motion, convinced that the commission would re­commend implementation of my motion.

After a number of meetings, unanimous agreement was reached by the commission to recommend that the tax on the rental value of owner-occupied property be abolished. Having not heard anything about the commission’s recommendation, during the following year’s general conference, I took the occasion to move an ‘addendum’ to another motion on housing. As soon as I referred to the previous year’s motion and the commission’s unani­mous recommendation, Mintoff jumped up like a cat on hot bricks and told me that the executive committee had voted against the motion, now recommended by the commission.

I hit back by reminding him that he had promised that the government would act on the report of the commission and I returned to my seat fuming.

On the way out of the Rialto Theatre, Mifsud Bonnici came to me and told me: “Eddy, do not worry unduly. He has taken me to task for defending your motion during the executive meeting.” I immediately replied: “Then I expect that once you become prime minister, this would be among the first things you will do. You would abolish this tax.”

And when Mintoff stepped aside and that great gentleman politician took over the premiership, one of his government’s first legislative actions was precisely the abolishment of the tax on the rental value of owner-occupied property.

That was Karmenu, who not only said what he believed in but lived what he believed in. He will remain in my heart and in my prayers forever.

Heartfelt condolences to all his loved ones.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar