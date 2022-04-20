A yacht called ‘Romantica’

I write in the hope that readers may be able to assist me.

I am currently working on behalf of a client to find information regarding a private yacht called Romantica that was chartered in and around Malta between 1971 and 1973.

It would be helpful if I could trace any of the staff that worked on the yacht at the time, however, I appreciate this was almost 50 years ago. Most of the crew were Maltese.

The yacht was chartered by Joseph Cyril Bamford and his family, from the earthmover company JCB.

I have a list of the crew and their known names:

Captain JK Arbuthnot OBE (captain), known as Jake; D. W. Willetts (chief engineer), known as Chief; G.E.W May (2nd engineer), known as Ted; A. Spiteri (Bosun), known as Bosun; L. Camilleri (Able Seaman), known as Lewis; E. Spiteri (Able Seaman), known as Billy; O. Scardino (chef), known as Oresti; P. Prima (steward), known as Paul; and A. Azzopardi (assistant steward), known as Tony.

If any readers have any information about the yacht or its crew I would be grateful if they could please make contact on the following e-mail address: jtaylor8851@yahoo.com.

Jeff Taylor – Stafforshire, UK

