Last updated 8.45 pm with further details.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has handed his predecessor Adrian Delia one of the most high-profile positions in his shadow cabinet, making him responsible for transport, mobility, and capital projects portfolio.

The full list of the shadow cabinet was issued by the PN late on Monday. Missing from it are Mario de Marco, formerly shadow minister for finance, Chris Said, formerly responsible for Gozo, and Carm Mifsud Bonnici, formerly responsible for foreign affairs.

In a Facebook post, Said said he understood Opposition leader Bernard Grech's decision not to hand posts to the three last MPs to have served in the last PN Cabinet and continued to be re-elected since.

Monday's appointments mark a resurgence for Delia, a controversial figure in the PN, who was ousted as party leader after pressure by a band of outspoken MPs. He eventually lost out to Grech in a leadership race in 2020.

Delia had refused to take on a portfolio in Grech's first shadow cabinet during the last legislature.

Grech also handed several important posts to newcomers after meeting many of the members of the PN parliamentary group individually.

Nearly all members of the previous shadow cabinet have had their responsibilities changed, the only exceptions being Robert Arrigo, who retains tourism, health spokesperson Stephen Spiteri, Justice spokesperson Karol Aquilina and social housing spokesperson Ivan Bartolo.

Jerome Caruana Cilia's impressive electoral performance has been rewarded with the important finance portfolio - a role he takes over from the sidelined de Marco - while Alex Borg is given responsibility for Gozo, having stolen a march on long-time MP Chris Said.

Lawyer Joe Giglio, elected on two districts in his first time contesting an election, takes over the Home Affairs portfolio that was previously Beppe Fenech Adami's.

Fenech Adami moves to Foreign Affairs instead, replacing PN stalwart Carm Mifsud Bonnici, who has also been left without a role. Fenech Adami, however, loses the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee: that post goes to newcomer Darren Carabott.

Another of the PN's strong electoral performers, Mark Anthony Sammut, will be energy spokesperson with the sector's former spokesperson, Ryan Callus, moving to Infrastructure and Public Works.

Robert Cutajar will continue where he left off as party whip, with Paula Mifsud Bonnici serving as his deputy.

David Agius, who until now remains a deputy leader of the party, will be deputy Speaker. Previously, that role was fulfilled by Claudette Buttigieg, who is now spokesperson for Civil Liberties and Social Dialogue.

Ivan J Bartolo will serve as the PN's economy spokesperson, with his portfolio also including responsibility for the 'new economic sectors' idea that the PN pushed during the electoral campaign.

Newcomer Rebekah Cilia will be responsible for shadowing the Lands portfolio, with teen MP Eve Borg Bonello handed responsibility for Climate Change.

The full list of the shadow cabinet is the following: