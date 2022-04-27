Facts are facts. Bernard Grech took over a debt-ridden party with a fast-coming election. He could never have done the impossible and cater for the inherited debt in the short period prior to the election. He had to concentrate on the electoral campaign trying to find funds so as not to increase the debt. Little did he know that over 60,000 voters were to boycott the election. The PL did not win the election but the PN lost it. As a matter of fact the PL lost votes but the PN lost more, much more.

As a true gentleman, Grech having a five-year time frame realised that the PN has to bring its financial house in order before any inroads are expected. If his efforts show good financial results the lost voters will start to gather trust and return to its party. This is the only way forward. If Grech succeeds to bring the party finances under control, he will surely be trusted in bringing the country’s finances under control.

Go for it, Dr Grech we are behind you. Wish you luck. – Henry Fenech Azzopardi

Let’s not forget how who the PL is getting money from. It is very obvious and evident. – J. Pace

It's all too easy to pontificate Pierre Portelli, when all you did was change the name of the party's radio station. You soon left without contributing one zilch. Words are far too easy. – Mario Zammit

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The current site is appalling. It either needs pulling down completely and losing any historic value or fully restoring to its original splendour with maybe one or two changes for modern facilities. Maybe ask those who knocked it down to donate a replacement. – B. J. Simmons

Those who destroyed it (the Germans) actually gave funds to rebuild it but Dom Mintoff misused the funds to build flats. – Luciano Chetcuti

It needs to be finished. However, it really does sum up Malta. – Frank Abela

With hindsight, the label (Renzo Piano) was more important than the content. – V. Zammit

The site should remain as an open air theatre and not another concrete roofed building. – Lawrence Cutajar

As it was please. And remove the horrible umbrellas, chairs and tables in front of it, that have blocked the street. – Edwin Mifsud

“For many, especially tourists, the City Gate project was possibly the finest public architectural project of the 21st century.” For many more of us, it’s a disaster!

The Opera House should be rebuilt in its original style and the silly nonsense going on about options should cease. Our buildings should exhibit the grandeur of our capital city and not playthings. – Stephen John Newton

Rebuild it to its original state. Perhaps one should also consider tapping any possible EU funds to help in the financial outlay needed for it. We have been wasting too many years in deciding what to do with it. Had it not been bombed, it would have retained its original state. Take Notre Dame as the latest example. – Mark Said

Letters to the editor should be sent to editor@timesofmalta.com. Please include your full name, address and ID card number. The editor may disclose personal information to any person or entity seeking legal action on the basis of a published letter.