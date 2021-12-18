From the online comments board

Property prices up in Gozo, down in Northern Harbour, survey shows

So this will be the opening salvo for price hikes whether this report is true or not.

It is my belief that this is the property industry spin, hyping up prices with the sole view to fatten pockets of owners and developers and, in the same process, increasing commissions to the real estate industry.

Gozo has become a war zone of rubble, builders’ barricades, cranes blocking the roads and streets and demolished buildings to make way for God knows how many rubbish-built, rabbit-hutch apartments which nobody with an ounce of building regulations knowledge would buy.

This is an attempt to play up the market and convince possible buyers that the market is heating up. I have lived here 14 years and, year on year, it is becoming worse.

Twelve flats built on the space of one previous house and perhaps half as many garages to flats ratio and the developer possibly pays a paltry penalty fine for the sanctioning of such developments, once completed. Here we are, mid winter, no tourists and still nowhere to park in the towns to carry out normal daily errands and business. – James McIntosh

These prices do not correspond at all to wages in Malta. This is not possible. – John Callus

Just stop this madness! – Edward Sant

Malta is one step closer to being able to measure national well-being

“We owe it to the population to help them be critical thinkers.” We haven’t even started yet but good luck. – Ian Farrugia

“We owe it to the population to help them be critical thinkers.” Ha... ha... that’s a huge joke. Critical thinkers! Most are incapable of thinking let alone be critical thinkers as most have political blinkers which do not allow them to see the full rainbow of colours but just the colour of their party. As rightly defined by Edward Zammit Lewis there are a lot of Ġaħans and it is a huge task to turn them into thinkers! – Luciano Chetcuti

My well-being dramatically improved since I left Malta. Now I only visit for a couple of months per year. The younger generation should go for it before they get trapped in that toxic land. M. Tanti

My well-being deteriorated due to overpopulation in my home town (Xagħra) and overbuilding. Two streets in particular, Ta’ Karkar and Ġnien Imrik streets, have been under assault by unscrupulous developers – dozens of permits were granted to build monstrous apartment buildings leading to pollution, dust, overpopulation, noise and continuous vibrations. Fear of them causing damage to property all caused a degree of mental health imbalance. I ask, why do they keep buying when knowing that their apartment was built at the expense of the innocent? Buyers, like the builders, have blood on their hands. – C. Refalo

