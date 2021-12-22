Persisting in error

Unbelievably, the pro-abortion campaigner Isabel Stabile and her sidekick, Christopher Barbara challenged the pre-eminent jurist Giovanni Bonello who buried, once and for all, their dishonest contention that Malta’s law does not safeguard the mother when she faces a difficult pregnancy.

I suppose it would have been too much to expect them to have the decency and courtesy to apologise for their persistent campaign to mislead public opinion.

At least, Stabile’s reaction (December 14) was subdued and deferential.

However, Barbara (December 15) had the audacity to question Bonello’s clear exposition that Malta’s law against abortion does not deny a woman life-saving treatment that may result in the loss of her child.

Also, Barbara’s outrageous claim that abortion is ‘firmly in the field of healthcare’ is outright nonsense.

Abortion is a lucrative industry that is exercised without any concern for the real risks of the procedure.

I invite the readers of this newspaper to download and see the film Hush and realise what is really going on.

Please note, that the film is totally indifferent to the morality of killing nascent life. It just addresses the impact of abortion on women’s health.

It is scandalous that medical professionals keep on being economical with the truth in their campaign to peddle this heinous crime against the most defenceless and vulnerable.

To err is human, to persist in error is diabolical.

Klaus Vella Bardon – Balzan

Mail to Santa

A few days ago, I read an article about all the letters sent to Santa Claus, via MaltaPost. And they said that they forward all the letters to Santa at his post office, which happens to be at his workshop in Roveniemi, Finland, which is above the Arctic Circle.

Last year, my wife and I visited Santa, who was hard at work with his elves, making sure there are enough toys for all his friends in Malta.

And he asked me to share, with all the kids, just what his post office looks like. So, I enclose a picture of the post office (right). Now they know where their letters go to be read by Santa. And we also saw his reindeer, resting up before delivering all the presents to Malta.

Merry Christmas!

Alan Zelt – Naxxar

Leading the final charge

It is a great relief to many to hear that Malta’s prison is on the path to recovery from the oppressive and deeply erroneous system that has been in place. This is a time to be thankful to the many who have contributed to the awareness that has brought about the change.

One dares not mention names, they are and must be so many, except that let us single out the two Azzopardis – Peppi and Andrew – who appear to have led the final charge to liberation.

Charles Pace – Birkirkara

