Recreational cannabis

Over the last weeks, we have been inundated with comments and expressions of preoccupation, basically from various individuals, entities and parents, on the legalisation of recreational cannabis.

These observations include constructive criticism by experts in the matter substantiating the fact that this proposed law leaves much to be desired, encouraging youths to seek joy within a destructive context.

As Marica Cassar of Caritas stated, energy should be focused on research already being carried out in conjunction with the University of Malta Social Well-being Faculty – capably guided by Andrew Azzopardi – on the satisfying recreational options for youths, eliminating the need to abuse substances and, consequently, a number of social problems.

Ironically enough, this sensitive debate coincides with Advent – a time of waiting for the coming of Christ, who comes to fill our hearts with real joy. It is the mission of the Church clergy and laymen who have genuinely encountered Jesus Christ to be living witnesses of this splendid experience.

This can only enhance our desire to seek – rather than temporary and destructive enjoyment like cannabis – clean recreational activities within reach in the beauty around us. This reflects God’s love for us to the extent of sending His son Jesus on earth to guide us to live life to the full when we decide to accept Him.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

Studies show medical abortion pills are safe

I respond to Tony Mifsud’s reply (‘Those abortion pills’, November 26) to my response (‘Setting the record straight’, November 18) on the initial article (‘Grave risks of abortion pills’, November 10).

I state again that my organisation has never provided abortion pills. A Times of Malta quote where I stated “In a sense, we’ve been lucky because almost everyone who has contacted us has been early enough in pregnancy to get tablets rather than have to travel” does not contradict this.

Abortion Support Network (ASN) signposts to the reputable organisations providing these safe, effective medicines – Women help Women and Women on Web. ASN provides information, practical support and funding to people forced by bad abortion laws to travel abroad to access abortion services and forced by lack of information or finances to ask strangers in another country for help.

Wouldn’t Malta be a nicer place if those women felt they could turn to their families, neighbours, doctors and the government for support, rather than ASN, Women help Women and Women on Web? Shout out to The Family Planning Advisory Service (FPAS) Malta, www.fpas.mt/ 2778 0037, 2034 1686), the one place in Malta people can turn to for factual, unbiased information. But not for abortions or abortion pills – those are sourced off-island.

Speaking of factual information, Mifsud’s attempt to convince us that medical abortion pills are dangerous is fake news. Quoting Donald Trump (who once suggested drinking disinfectant to cure COVID) wanting to defund the World Health Organisation (WHO) as evidence of the dangers of abortion pills is disingenuous.

Readers should, rather, believe the evidence provided by the International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) as well as the WHO that the use of abortion pills is safe outside of the clinical setting. There are volumes of research on the safety and effectiveness of medical abortion pills, including a study published in The Lancet on November 18.

I will leave it at this and get back to answering requests from women in Malta and across Europe seeking ASN’s help to access safe abortions. This includes women from Poland, where blinkered thinking on abortion recently led to the death of a young wife and mother, who was forced to die of sepsis when terminating her non-viable pregnancy would have saved her. Lest anyone think this senseless tragedy could not happen in Malta, believe me, it could.

Here to help.

Mara Clarke – founder, Abortion Support Network, UK

