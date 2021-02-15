From the online comments board

Cement-paved Dwejra country lane is ‘historical military path’

Putting to one side any historical importance or otherwise, could they not have done a better job than this hideous slab of concrete? – Frank Darmanin

Malta in the hands of the cultural philistines. – John Cefai

Not only disgusting but ignorant of Infrastructure Malta to even think of doing such a thing. It’s what you get when you put political lackeys at the helm… monkeys would have done a better job! – Toni Borg

Historic does not even feature in Labour s dictionary. – N. Scerri

Who cares? No-one enough to do anything so it's not news. – Maurice Caruana

U ajma what is this fuss all about? That concrete looks amazingly lovely and such a great work of art! After all, it was only the silly colonialist British who built the Dwejra lines and not a patriotic Maltese developer. They should now add to the local décor and erect several high-rise flats and hotels. – G. Attard

The Maltese do love their concrete. – M. Cassar

Any other country would have laid blocks, probably granite to blend in with the surrounding areas but, no, the Maltese always go for the cheapest and quickest options in all aspects of their lives. – C. Cassar

I say this only with care for what is happening to Malta and fearing for its future. Although this path is totally out of character and should be removed and a lesson learned, it is totally in keeping with the whole attitude towards the way Malta is developing itself. In a few words of English, cheap and cheerful. Please Malta stop it now. – Edward Hayman

When I see this cement path, I immediately think: quality tourism is coming to see our beautiful paths. – John Callus

Historical and heritage, two important things that the PL hate and want to be replaced by concrete. – Eduard Azzopardi

A living legend

Eddie Fenech Adami

The Net TV programme on the 87th birthday of Eddie Fenech Adami was an excellent tribute to a great man.

Among many others, I can vouch for his greatness, humility, simplicity and, above all, his faith. This is the solid foundation of his successful leadership that transformed this country, saved democracy and left a lasting imprint on the lives of the people who still benefit from his vision for this country.

When, for instance, the PL boasts of available funds for COVID-19 exigencies coming from the citizenship by investment scheme, this is thanks to this leader and his stamina, given that the principal benefit of acquiring a Maltese passport is the freedom of movement within the EU.

It is good to have been presented with the opportunity over the years to share moments and conversations with him incorporating, among others, simple topics like that of the beauty of flowers and landscaping for the people to enjoy.

His simplicity accentuates his deep humanity and humility, characteristics equally typical of his late wife, Mary, whose reference to the daily Mass as protecting Eddie left a mark on me. Their appreciation for loyal support symbolises their respect for the dignity of persons. As Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote: “Nothing is more simple than greatness; indeed to be simple is to be great.”

During the same TV programme, James Aaron Ellul strikingly commented on how Fenech Adami’s speeches inspired hope through faith as a driving force behind his unequalled achievements and perseverance, even in the most turbulent times like those of Tal-Barrani. Then he invoked the Redeemer to help Malta, as opposed to simply using the statue as a point of reference by those responsible for the degrading event.

This political giant with deep religious convictions – whose name is synonymous with reconciliation – practises what he preaches. What a better world it would be if his values are treasured by more people and made genuinely their own.

Thank you and ad multos annos dear Eddie – a living legend.

Josephine Vella – Birkirkara

