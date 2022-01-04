The sure way

Would I step on a piece of clothing which is on the floor if I am not sure whether my kitten is playing under it?

Would I use that road to go to my destination if I doubt that it is blocked?

Would I remove what is inside the womb if I am not sure whether it is a human being?

It surely will be born as a baby. We should ask the people who are pro-choice to say when they think is the point that human life begins.

To control what a woman can do or not with her body is a sticky issue. But does not the state intervene within a family if abuse is taking place?

On the other hand, I would never punish a woman who wilfully tries to abort because this is something so unnatural that she needs support and help, not a punishment.

The business of life is never tax free. One has to pay a price to have children but this is the only way to continue the human race and then what a wonder when the child starts flowering.

Joe Portelli – Nadur

COVID-19 helpline issues

I am considered vulnerable with regard to COVID-19 and consequently have had all three doses of the vaccine and a flu jab just in case. I need a certificate showing my vaccination status but every time I print it since I had the booster it is wrong.

Problems with your certificate? Just dial 145… I am now very familiar with the crap music played over and over again while you wait for someone to answer. It seems, however long you wait, that there is actually no one there.

How can I get help if the helpline does not answer?

I am booked to travel to the UK in February and, in the unlikely event of that happening, I need an up-to-date, valid vaccine certificate.

What is going wrong? I cannot be the only person with these problems.

Jenny Scott – Qala

From the online comments board

10 Maltese words adopted in 2021

If this is the way new Maltese words are being accepted by our academics, then our language will soon be called Ġaħanata. Isn't it enough to break all Maltese grammatical rules on the media? Are we now saying that what is said, including on social media, by those who do not know how to speak our language well and who use Engish as their speaking language will now be replacing proper Maltese? This is not acceptable.

A language has its rules and we cannot accept that it is changed by those who do not even know how to speak Maltese well but could just influence public opinion. Maltese is the language of all the people. Those who use vaċċinat are just literally giving an English word a Maltese style. It doesn't mean it is now a Maltese word. We are lucky that a population of less than half a million has its own language, so we should preserve what we have and not rubbish it. – O. CASSAR

Ivvaċċinat. I am not against the introduction of some foreign words in Maltese but, hopefully, this word would not replace the Maltese word imlaqqam and we lose another Maltese word for a corrupted foreign word which would be a repeat of what happened to other words such stedina (invit) and, worse still, mistieden (invitat, which actually in Maltese originally had a totally different meaning). – J. Xerri

Creating a new Maltese word when one does not already exist, as was the case for poddata for podcast, is reasonable but to create a new word like ivvaċċinat when we already have itlaqqamt is just foolish and lazy. – J. Degiorgio

Ġahan Laburist takes the first place. Prosit Ministru Zammit Lewis. – Lawrence Cutajar