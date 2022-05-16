From the online comments board

PN official promised construction fat cat he would shut me up ‒ Albert Buttigieg

Now this is good. Every PN candidate who failed to get elected in the general election is saying he/she was sidelined by the party! – Omar Camilleri

Let’s just say that any party chooses the ones it wants and needs in its fold. These people are not sidelined but the preferred ones are promoted. This is normal; not democratic but normal. Every political party has its own internal politics. – Neville Cutajar

We are lucky in St Julian’s to have an honest, dynamic man full of integrity to look after us and our town. He is at par to the Qala mayor. Two icons. – Victor Bonello

We need more people like Buttigieg. A fine example to others. – Alfred Camilleri

Well said Albert. Hang in there because you are a beacon for the locality and an upstanding man in a political environment that badly needs more honest voices in battling climate change, safeguarding national heritage and the few ‘open’ spaces left in an erstwhile selfish, money-god adulating selfish nation. – Ray Azzopardi

It is more than obvious that both major political parties are being controlled by greedy and rich individuals. This is mainly due to the absence of party financing. Malta is paying dearly for all this. – Jon Schembri

No wonder the PN is in the state it is in, and after Bernard Grech sells all the family silver there will be nothing left but declare bankruptcy and disband. The harm that has been done to the party is untold. – Claire Grech

Albert Buttigieg is a thorn in the side of the developers. He always stands up to protect us at St Julian’s. It seems that honesty has no place in the political parties anymore. Their loss is our gain. – Carm Fenech

You know what I think? The PN is full of drama queens and qualified bad losers! Such lack of agreements happen in every political party – the difference being that the Labour Party is made up of characters who would rather rot in hell than speak against their own party while, at Pietà, the characters there are bereft of any symptom of loyalty and patience! No wonder PN is unelectable! From now on, I am switching! – Atanasio Anton

Malta fails to make it to Eurovision final

Emma Muscat. Photo: AFP

Can’t compete with Junior Eurovision song. Sorry. Whoever took the decision to change the original song has many questions to answer. Pity as we had a very talented singer... Wasted. Also there were many songs similar to Aiden’s Ritmu. – Jesmar Cremona

Emma should also admit that it was a mistake to change the song. Probably she wanted to show also that she had a say in penning the song. I said it before it was one of the worst songs we have ever presented. It is a pity for Emma but, after all, it was a song contest not a voice contest. And we failed miserably. – Francis Farrugia

The song was poor, to say the least, and totally wrong for Emma. But I have serious doubts she had anything to do with writing any of it, especially the low notes. – Joe Muscat

No further anxiety and disappointment. Well done for the effort. – Mike Gibromi

The performance was good but the song was just repeating “I am what I am”. Nothing exciting. – Maria Aquilina

What a waste of time and money! Every year hundreds of thousands of taxpayers’ money is wasted to finance a fully paid luxurious holiday for a chosen few, mostly government insiders. And don’t dare ask how your hard-earned cash was spent. That is confidential! Better invest in some serious cultural non-political events, not the laughable rubbish that is the Eurovision. – Joseph N. Attard