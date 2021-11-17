Delayed justice

Recently, the editorial of a local Maltese newspaper tackled this hot potato. This is not a new topic, in fact, Jesus had even referred to it two millennia ago (Lk 18: 1-8). I have had my experience in this regard. There could be many reasons but who is best in a position to study and propose a proper line of action?

I suggest a standing working committee that should meet at least once a week. Retired judges, magistrates, advocates, those involved with prosecution and even court officials. It is fine to be told that justice delayed is justice denied but what is the nation doing about it?

Perhaps even ex-justice ministers could be included in this study group. There could be many reasons, some puerile, others worth considering. Would it help if each member of the judiciary will have an assistant, a qualified lawyer, to help in research and preparation? In criminal cases, what is the position of the attorney general and the police. In civil cases, could it be that one of the litigants seeks delays to spite the other party?

Our courts are hampered by a procedure which is centuries old and, probably, obsolete. Such a committee, made up of experienced persons, who would have been involved, even indirectly, with delays, would have the best background. The general opinion blames the judiciary but is such criticism fair?

In my humble opinion, I would let the “experts” study, discuss and propose the best way forward. Would the procedures of other “modern” nations help to update our system? Some might think there could be ulterior motives. I pray to God to have mercy on us if this could ever be the case.

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay

Bans on abortion save lives

Christopher Barbara, in his letter ‘Bans on abortion kill women’ (November 9) was quick to jump on the bandwagon of the emotional pro-abortion mass protests abroad following the unfortunate recent death of a pregnant lady in Poland from septicaemiarelated to premature rupture of the membranes with “drainage of amniotic fluid”.

Newspaper reports I consulted did not say how the membranes “broke” at 22 weeks and whether the patient delayed going to hospital for treatment. They just highlighted some delay in surgical treatment by the doctors in respect of the law of the land and this provoked the public riots.

I believe the Polish abortion law does, in fact, allow abortion “in the event of an incurable disease that threatens life”. So, that law did not prevent necessary treatment.

Like the protesters, Barbara blames the strict Polish abortion law for the death in question and considers that such a rare case makes a good argument in favour of the legalisation of abortion in Malta.

For his information, the Maltese law on preservation of life, acknowledging the “double effect” principle, permits the life-saving surgical removal of an ectopic pregnancy in the fallopian tube or of a pregnant uterus affected by cancer or life-threatening disease.

It is devious for anyone to use a heart-rending, human death to campaign for the legalisation of abortion, which is the deliberate, unprovoked, merciless killing of human beings in the process of development. Worldwide, abortion is continually killing millions of normal human offspring, and also some women, every year.

It is not restrictive abortion laws that “kill women” but abortions themselves can do that by causing uterine sepsis and many possible complications. Abortion is wrong and demeans humanity.

John Pace – Victoria

Mind your language

The notice above is affixed in the gents’ restroom at San Anton Gardens.

This is either bad English or perhaps it means that the tap should only be closed ‘after using it (the tap) properly’, otherwise water should be left running. This is bad both ways as, in the first case, it is bad English in such a simple sentence, which is not uncommon in many signs and notices all over the country. In the second scenario, it is wasting of precious water.

Those concerned: attention please.

Alfred Brincat – Birkirkara

