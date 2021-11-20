Bernard Grech’s U-turns

For the umpteenth time, Bernard Grech has again proven that he is incapable of leading the PN. The most recent classical U-turns by Grech leave no room for any lingering doubt as to who is de facto taking the important decisions.

The first U-turn was Grech first publicly stating on Radio 101 on November 10: “Nobody, nobody and I repeat, nobody, as long as I am leader, in the past, present or future, will be allowed to be pro-abortion and remain in the party or represent the party in any way.”

Just a couple of days later, when pressed by journalists, the “temporary” leader of the PN made his classic U-turn, saying that what he meant was that no one who is pro-abortion will be allowed to campaign in favour of abortion. But claimed that they could still be part of the PN as well as candidates. Go figure!

The second Grech decision which he had to retract was his original decision for the PN opposition to vote in favour of the cannabis reform bill, which he had boasted was copied by the government from his suggestions.

After continuously running away from journalists’ questions about his personal opinion, Grech confronted his parliamentary group to try and convince them of the need to back the government’s cannabis reform bill. According to seemingly very well informed sources, as reported in MaltaToday, Grech was forced during a very heated discussion to accept the position of the ultra-conservative MPs and declare that the PN will be voting against the cannabis reform bill.

If Grech has again shown that he is incapable of convincing his own MPs, how can anyone believe that he can convince anyone, not just locally, but even more so, internationally?

I suspect Grech was not only under pressure from the PN “conservative establishment” but also from the Archbishop’s Curia and “PN-friendly” pseudo-political groupings, especially Repubblika and Occupy Justice.

Those who must have applauded the PN’s decision were the drug barons and traffickers since they will be the greatest losers once the cannabis bill becomes law.

A few weeks ago, Grech had publicly claimed that if anyone “annoys him”, he could “become a lion”.

Instead, he was forced to become a very timid kitten.

No wonder even usual PN “friendly” journalists in the English language newspapers are beginning to question Grech’s leadership of the PN.

Eddy Privitera – Mosta

Lest we forget

War veterans pay their respects at the War Memorial, in Floriana on Remembrance Sunday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

I read the interview ‘Son of war veteran fears the day no one will turn up for parade’ with Arist Cordina with great interest (November 15). It would indeed by very sad if any Maltese veterans who served in the British armed forces just fade away from memory.

The Royal British Legion, Malta GC Branch is made up of such ex-service men and women. Many of us did not see active service in WWII but have served in other theatres of operations such as Northern Ireland and the Falklands, to mention but two.

I encourage all Maltese and local British ex-service men and women, together with their families, to join The Royal British Legion, Malta GC Branch so as to keep alive our common esprit-de-corps, which means so much to us all. Full details can easily be accessed online.

Charles Gauci, president, Royal British Legion, Malta GC Branch – Sannat

