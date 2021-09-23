The Maltese ship register

I always believe that one should give the devil (the angel) his due. In the article ‘Flying the Malta flag’ (September 20), with Michael Sillato certain details were very scarce.

When I was managing director of Medserv Ltd that operated out of Manoel Island, I had attached to the operation a certain Vassallo (I forgot his name). This gentleman, a civil servant, had been entrusted to properly organise the Maltese Register as per certain decisions taken by the government of that time.

I am not aware if Vassallo is still alive or if anyone remembers his contribution. This gentleman had worked very hard and the least one can do is give him his due. This happened in the 1990s. Perhaps, there are still a few who were involved and remember the details. I implore them to come forward with their recollections.

I am not minimising the efforts made by Sillato and others. However, proper recognition should be given to Vassallo who was one of the pioneers in establishing the Maltese flag.

Frans Said – St Paul’s Bay

Home quarantine refused

I am 73 years old. Following the change in regulations on the place of quarantine for returning Maltese from dark red countries, I was hoping I’d be allowed to quarantine in my own place: a fully detached house and on my own.

I am a priest presently serving in Lahore, Pakistan, since 2010. I am fully vaccinated – the two doses of the Moderna vaccine – and with the official certificate in hand, issued by the relevant health authorities here. However, my hopes of returning to Malta are dashed: unless I quarantine in the notorious sub-standard hotel that has received so much unsavoury criticism these past days and at the exorbitant, overpriced cost of €100 daily.

I am not ready to feed the greed of unknown persons.

Why the Moderna vaccine is accepted as ‘valid’ in some places but not in others is beyond comprehension. This is tantamount to saying that the effectiveness of a given vaccine depends on the location where it is administered.

I am sure that there are many other Maltese nationals who are in the same predicament. Can we, please, be allowed back in our homeland, given that we are fully vaccinated and can quarantine in our own home environment, thus keeping the rest of the Maltese population safe?

Fr Gerard Bonello MSSP – Lahore, Pakistan

Fame and belief

Not sure what the purpose of listing celebrities who happen to be atheists is (September 17). Religious faith or the lack thereof is a matter – one hopes – of careful, ongoing and deep consideration. And always meriting respect.

What assorted celebrities (what makes them special in the first place?) believe should be neither here nor there. In this age of self-absorbed, (anti)social networks and vacuous influencers, it is perhaps not surprising that there are unthinking people who are prepared to be influenced as to matters of conscience/faith with the same weight as they might consider any other lifestyle choice, to emulate, like unthinking apes, just because whoever has pronounced themselves about whatever.

Be swayed, if you must, but surely not solely on the basis of somebody’s “fame”! What credentials do they bring to deep philosophical/existential questions?

Anna Micallef – Sliema

Atheist celebrities

I refer to the letter ‘Atheist celebrities’. Apart from the fact that there are many actors and film protagonists who are ardent believers, how can an individual base his concept of belief on people who, though excellent actors, are totally void of morals? These are mammon. Just look at their lifestyle.

I do not envy them at all even though I do not have their abundance or material wealth. I have my peace. But, then, I am an ardent believer and in God I trust.

Hadrian Cassar Torreggiani – St Julian’s

