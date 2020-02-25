A Maltese costume designer showing her clothes in Venice has not been deterred after the city cut short its famous carnival to prevent possible spread of the new coronavirus.

Christine Borg says the restrictions have not stopped people from venturing out and the streets were still full of tourists of all nationalities.

Coronavirus fears are exaggerated, she complained, during her sixth trip to Venice to model the costumes she designs.

Italy has imposed strict quarantine conditions in the north of the country near Milan and Venice.

“This virus has been blown way out of proportion. The flu takes the lives of more people but the coronavirus has been made into a big issue. It is like the common cold and most people will be fine in a few days.

“You are more likely to die from being hit by a bus than catching this virus,” she insisted as she made her way to an annual get-together with other international designers and friends.

She described the streets as full of tourists including fellow Maltese, French, Germans and Japanese.

While the city was markedly quieter because of the abrupt closure of this year’s carnival, visitors were still shopping and going to restaurants, she said.

This virus has been blown way out of proportion

Despite apparent worries about the virus, shops from big designer brands to small souvenir stalls were still open, as were most of the churches.

“The only problem is that the shops have run out of masks,” she said.

She wasn’t referring to carnival masks but those of the medical type used to prevent the virus from spreading.

Museums and other public places had closed though, and staged events and other public gatherings had been stopped. Several private parties had also been cancelled.

The annual two-week carnival closed on Sunday, two days ahead of schedule.

She said she heard that this was having a big impact on local businesses.

Ms Borg had just finished a photo-shoot to show the three new costumes she designed this year.

“I wait an entire year to do this and the virus will not make a difference to my work,” she contended.

After a week in Venice, she is due to fly home on Tuesday. She said she had not spoken to her airline about any changes to travel arrangements but was taking the precaution of wearing a mask on the flight home.

On her arrival at Venice Airport she had gone through a retinal and temperature check. She will go through the same process when she lands in Malta today.