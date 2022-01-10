The Institute of Tourism Studies campus in Pembroke was once a school buzzing full of life.

Students would fill the lecture halls learning the traits of hospitality, while others would cook up a storm in the restaurants but now the building has been left in a sorrowful state of abandonment and ruin.

In a series of pictures posted by ‘Follow to Explore’, viewers and previous students of ITS can now see the state the school has been left in, five years after it was abandoned.

Broken plaster, glass and rubbish left in rooms in the former ITS school Photo: Follow to Explore Facebook

Pictures show broken glass and plaster in what used to be a classroom, and eerie images of the state of the former kitchens.

‘Follow to Explore’ is a photo-documenting page that focuses on abandoned and ruined sites and their historical significance.

Photo: Follow to Explore/Facebook

“The building itself dates back to the middle of the 19th century and was used by the British army as part of Pembroke Garrison called St George’s Barracks. One can still see stone carvings of a coat of arms on the top of the roof,” the post read.

The campus had three restaurants on site where all the food was prepared and served by students.

Broken tiles and plaster cover the floors of the former ITS building Photo: 'Follow to Explore/Facebook'

In 2017, the institute temporarily moved to Luqa after the site was obtained by DB Group for a mega-development including a hotel, retail and residential development. In 2018, the Luqa ITS campus was formally inaugurated.

Entrance to the Pembroke Suite and the Vaults, two of the restaurants where students would serve and prepare meals for students and guests Photo: 'Follow to Explore' Facebook

The original site plans for the former ITS site included the construction of two towers, 17 and 18 storeys, and a 12-storey hotel, for a total of 286 five-star hotel rooms and 179 residences. Office space, as well as a shopping mall, restaurants and a car park were also included in the plans.

Residents and NGOs have long campaigned against the project, citing the negative impact on the environment as well as the quality of life of residents, with many raising concern that the construction of the towers would leave the village in a permanent shadow.

In December the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal shot down two appeals filed in a bid to stop DB Group’s plan for the ‘monster’ project. Appeals against the permit have now been filed in court.

The carving of the coat of arms on the top of the building, a nod to the site's historical past, remains untouched as everything surrounding it crumbles Photo: 'Follow to Explore' Facebook

'Such beautiful memories'

The pictures of the state of the ITS building touched a nerve for a number of former students who recounted many happy memories.

What seems to be a kitchen is now left bare Photo: Follow to Explore Facebook

"Twelve years ago I was a student there, it's like Titanic movie, going back in time... the library, new kitchen, restaurant, canteen, foyer, registrar. I can still remember how it looked. Also underneath the building, there is a big water reservoir full of old Maltese arches and slabs!," one former student recalled.

"What a pity...the place where I was thought the art of cooking..," another wrote.