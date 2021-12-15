The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal has shot down two appeals filed in a bid to stop DB Group’s plans for a ‘monster’ project on the former ITS site in Pembroke.

First proposed in 2017, plans for the site included the construction of two towers, 17 and 18 storeys respectively, and a 12-storey hotel, for a total of 386 5-star hotel rooms and 179 residences. Office space, as well as a shopping mall, restaurants and a car park, are also included in these plans.

Residents and NGOs have long campaigned against the project, citing the negative impact on the environment as well as the quality of life of residents, with many raising concern that the construction of the towers would leave the village in a permanent shadow.

In June the Planning Authority decided to grant permission to the contr project with a narrow margin, after five board members recused themselves ahead of the vote, citing a perceived conflict of interest.

After a successful crowdfunding campaign to cover costs, a group of nine NGOs, three local councils and several Pembroke residents filed to appeal the decision.

The groups sought to annul the permit on several grounds, including that the project did not conform to many planning policies, the incomplete studies submitted by the developer and a “manipulated process” which lead to an unfair planning board meeting and decision.

The second appeal challenged the Environment and Resources Authority’s decision to approve the project’s environmental impact assessment.

The developers were initially granted planning permission for the project in 2018, however, following an appeal by NGOs, a court cancelled the permit and sent the towers back to the drawing board.

The court ruled to nullify permission after it found that Matthew Pace, one of the PA members who voted in favour of the project, had a potential financial interest in it being approved.

Activists disappointed but not surprised

In a statement, Movement Graffiti, one of the NGOs listed in the appeal, said that they would be announcing further legal action in the coming weeks in light of the tribunal’s decision.

“Given the track record of the EPRT, Moviment Graffitti is disappointed but not surprised at this ruling,” they said.

“Thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign, the Local Councils, organisations and residents can now consider other legal options to continue challenging the obscene Planning Authority’s permit for the DB monster.”