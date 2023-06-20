Lilu King would likely be tortured or even killed if he were to be extradited to Libya, his lawyers insisted before a court on Tuesday.

Lilu King - real name Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty - is undergoing court proceedings for alleged involvement in an organised crime group, tax evasion and money laundering.

The court was also told on Monday that Libya is planning to seek his extradition to face charges of murder and other serious crimes. Documents sent by Interpol Tripoli were produced to support that claim.

But Elmushraty’s lawyers in a note filed before the Magistrates’ Court said that not only was there no guarantee of a fair trial if their client was to be extradited, but he would likely be tortured or even killed there.

They pointed out that Elmushraty had been granted refugee status in Malta precisely because he was persecuted in Libya. The documents from Interpol had to be seen within the context of Elmushraty’s refugee status and the European Convention on Human Rights which guaranteed protection against torture and inhuman or degrading treatment.

That convention formed part of Maltese law. If the extradition were to go through, not only would Elmushraty not be guaranteed a fair trial but there existed a “real possibility” that he would be tortured or even killed.

The hearing continues this afternoon when the court is expected to hear submissions on whether the prosecution has presented sufficient prima facie evidence for the accused to stand trial on indictment.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb signed the note.