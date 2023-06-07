Boxer Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty had his refugee status withdrawn last month after being accused of money laundering, tax evasion and participating in organised crime, Times of Malta can reveal.

It is understood that the Libyan national was granted refugee status at the end of 2015 at a time when warring factions in Libya left the country in a “human rights crisis”, according to a Human Rights Watch report from the year.

However, sources say his national protection certificate expired in Spring 2022. Then, after he was arraigned last month, his refugee status was withdrawn on the basis that it had lapsed.

It is understood Elmushraty, known as ‘Lilu King’, has already begun the process of appealing the decision. The 31-year-old was arraigned on May 26 following an intensive three-month-long police investigation into a suspected organised crime group involving a drug trafficking ring, made up of Maltese and foreign suspects.

Elmushraty and his two co-accused deny all charges.

Asked about the case on Tuesday, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri indicated that Elmushraty should be deported if the courts find him guilty.

“My opinion is that whoever is found guilty of a serious crime does not belong in the country and not only should their refugee status be revoked but they should also be deported,” he told Times of Malta.

Procedural standards to grant and withdraw international protection regulations say that anyone granted refugee status and subsidiary protection in Malta is issued with a three-year residence permit, which is renewable.

The minister said that the law allows for the International Protection Agency, which is responsible for taking decisions on applications for protection in Malta to revoke an individual’s refugee if they are found guilty of a serious crime.

“I have often insisted on this with them (the agency),” he said. “I often speak about a fair immigration policy where those who deserve protection should receive refugee status but those who do not or abuse of their status, if found guilty, should lose that status and the process to begin deportation should begin immediately,” he said.

On Monday, a court heard how Elmushraty drove five expensive cars and spent €5,000 a month on his extravagant lifestyle but had no registered job and was practically “a ghost” to Maltese authorities.

He often shared pictures of his wealth on social media, including a video in which he appeared to be cleaning his shoes with a wad of cash.