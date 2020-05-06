Limited permits will be issued for fireworks on days when village feasts are due, and the day before, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

Feasts were cancelled by the church at the end of March because of the ban on large gatherings caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. The ministry said the limited permits will be issued for safety reasons, because some fireworks had already been manufactured.

Permits will be issued for fireworks to be let off on the eve of feast days in the morning, at noon and during the translation of the relic (around 6pm) and on the feast day in the morning, noon and one hour in the evening.

No ground fireworks or other shows will be allowed.



The activities have to be carried out in line with regulations issued to combat the spread of COVID-19.



Since firework factories will be letting off fewer fireworks than in previous years, the oxidizer quota for next year will be limited.



The ministry said these decisions were taken following consultation with the relevant experts and in agreement with all stakeholders.

