MEP David Casa has paid tribute to an 80-year-old woman who died in tragic circumstances as she prepared to attend one of his events on Friday.

"Lina rarely missed one of my events. I know her to be a devoted mother and grandmother who was adored by her family," Casa told Times of Malta on Saturday morning.

"We are deeply shocked by what happened. My heart goes out to all her loved ones at this difficult time."

The accident happened just outside Villa Blanche in Ħal Far at 7.20pm. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Lina, 80, died after she got caught under the wheel of a private bus she had just got out of. She was about to attend one of Casa's events in Ħal Far.

Times of Malta is not publishing her surname to respect the family's wishes.

Casa met Lina's family on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, he said no one was more shocked by her tragic death than her two children, her nephews and nieces and those closest to her.

"She was loved by them and totally devoted to them," he said. "My thoughts are with them during these difficult days."

The accident happened just outside of Villa Blanche in Ħal Far at 7.20pm.

It is understood that the victim, who lived in Għaxaq, somehow got caught under one of the bus's wheels.

Two other women, aged 63 and 64 and from Tarxien, were injured and taken to hospital.

Casa cancelled the event on Friday as soon as he got to know about the accident.

Magistrate Nadine Lia is leading an inquiry into the case.