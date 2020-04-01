Liquigas said in a statement on Wednesday that following a meeting with the Minister for Energy and the Regulator earlier in the day, it was mutually agreed that it would sell its 12 kilogram cylinders at €15.

The regulator announced the lower prices on Tuesday, but later in the day Liquigas said it would not be reducing rates before a meeting with the regulator.

The regulator said on Tuesday gas cylinders will cost €15 instead of €16 while 25kg cylinders will go down by €2.05 - from €33.30 to €31.25.

The decrease follows a substantial drop in oil and gas prices over the past week as coronavirus slowed economic activity worldwide.