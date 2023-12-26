Malta’s largest annual charity telethon, L-Istrina, kicks off at noon on Tuesday.

The 12-hour Boxing Day event raises money for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation and sees celebrities, politicians and hundreds of volunteers come together to encourage donations to the cause.

Money is mostly used to help finance expensive overseas medical treatments for local patients, including children.

L-Istrina has been running since 1995 and has over the years become a Boxing Day TV staple for many Maltese households. This year, it is being held at the Kirkop Sports Hall. The event will be televised on all major TV stations and will run until midnight.

Organisers are hoping to reverse a downward trend that has seen L-Istrina collection totals drop for several successive years. That could prove challenging, however, with continued inflation eating into people’s incomes and the public mood somewhat downbeat.

In 2022, L-Istrina raised just over €5 million for the MCCFF – the lowest total since 2015 and significantly off the record €7 million raised during the 2018 edition.