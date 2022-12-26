Updated 12.15pm

The annual 12-hour telethon that over the past years raised millions of euros in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation kicked off on Monday at noon.

Held every year on Boxing Day since 1995, L-Istrina raises funds for people, who, with the financial help of the foundation, receive rare or expensive medical treatment or care.

The record was broken in 2018 with just over €7.13 million collected in a series of events culminating in the marathon on Boxing Day. Despite a slight dip the following year, when over €6.2 was collected, the COVID pandemic in 2020 did not dampen the Christmas spirit in 2020, when more than €6.5 million were raised.

Last year, despite the pandemic's blow to the economy, and the increasing cost of living, the 12-hour marathon garnered over €5.8 million.

Apart from the donations pledged by local throughout the day on Boxing Day, funds are also collected throughout the year, including the President's Solidarity Run, which this year returned to its original format following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Rockestra, which this year returned as an open-air standing event, and the August Moon Ball also raise funds for the cause.

And for the fifth year running, the Malta Public Transport held its Tallinja għal L-Istrina: the initiative saw the company donating funds for every journey customers made on December 17, including journeys falling under the free transport scheme.

L-Istrina will be aired on all local TV stations and updates will also be published on the event's Facebook page.