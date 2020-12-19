Tucked away in a little street in Naxxar where almost nobody goes, one house is lighting up the place and transforming itself into a high-tech Christmas attraction.

An audio-visual engineer has used the technique of ‘video mapping’ to project a Christmas show, music and all, on the façade of his villa and is now using it to raise money for charity.

“This is a quiet road and people don’t usually pass through it except to walk their dog,” Lorainne Buttigieg, who lives in the house located in Darcel Street, in San Pawl Tat-Tarġa said.

“But as the word spreads about our show, we are seeing more people stopping by.”

Buttigieg, a physics teacher, said the idea was born in November when her partner, Clyde Camilleri, put together a Halloween light show.

As Christmas approached, Camilleri started experimenting with the concept of video mapping and suggested projecting a Christmas show on the front of the house.

Video mapping is ‘the thing’ at the moment... we are seeing it everywhere

“Video mapping is ‘the thing’ at the moment. We are seeing it everywhere. I wanted to try an experiment,” Camilleri said.

He started by mapping the façade out digitally, then aligned the images carefully with the house’s architecture.

The next step was to synchronise the visuals with music, resulting in a 10-minute audio-visual show.

“When I saw that he had invested so much time in this creation and saw the great outcome I thought it would be a pity to just end it there. I suggested that we project the show regularly in the evenings to raise money for Id-Dar tal- Providenza,” Buttigieg said.

The couple set a schedule of shows which they shared on social media.

A Naxxar house is the backdrop to a Christmas projection display to raise money for charity, created by audio-visual engineer Clyde Camilleri.

It all starts with soft Christmas music, as images of candles and cribs are projected and aligned to fit into the house’s windows, balconies, walls and columns.

The house gets wrapped in a range of colourful wrapping paper, snow falls and then the residence is transformed into a traditional brick house.

At one point, the music turns lively, with bursts of colour lighting up the villa before a video about the importance of recycling is projected onto the façade.

The show ends with Buttigieg’s son – five-year-old Marcus – dressed as Father Christmas, singing a Christmas song and then going round with a collection box.

The money collected will be passed on to Id-Dar tal-Providenza during the annual fund-raising marathon on January 1. The home caters for persons with disabilities who, for some reason, cannot live with their family. Shows are planned for today, Tuesday, Wednesday and December 26 and 28, weather permitting. On weekdays they are held between 6.30 and 7.30pm and on Saturdays from 7.30 to 8.30pm. More shows may be added. For more information call on 7987 0324.