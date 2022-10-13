Three police officers accused of kidnapping and beating foreign nationals are in court on Thursday as the compilation of evidence begins against them.

The trio - Luca Brincat (20) from Qormi, Rica Mifsud Grech (22) from Floriana, and Jurgen Falzon (24) from Sta Venera - deny the charges.

During their arraignment the court heard claims that the kidnappings happened at least three times and that one of their victims was so badly beaten that he lost consciousness.

The allegations arose from a complaint lodged with the police internal affairs unit by those who worked on the same shift as the accused.

LIVE BLOG

Court calls the case

11.04am The three officers - Luca Brincat, Rica Mifsud Grech and Jurgen Falzon - are escorted to the courtroom from the lock-up. There are almost two rows of benches filled with the relatives of the accused.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud is presiding over the case.

Defence lawyers are Veronique Dalli, Edmond Cuschieri and Franco Debono.

Inspectors Omar Zammit and Joseph Mercieca are for the prosecution. They are assisted by Anthony Vella and Kaylie Bonnett, lawyers for the Attorney General.