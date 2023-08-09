Five people accused of causing the death of 20-year-old worker Jean Paul Sofia will appear in court on Wednesday morning, as the criminal case against them begins.

Developers Kurt Buhagiar and Matthew Schembri, architect Adriana Zammit, contractor Milomir Jovicevic and his wife and company co-director Dijana Jovicevic are all pleading not guilty to Sofia's involuntary homicide and injuring five others.

All five were involved in the Corradino Industrial Estate construction project which collapsed in December 2022, burying Sofia in rubble.

Follow events with our live blog.

Live blog

Who is the magistrate?

10.28am We're in hall 10 of the Valletta law courts today, with Magistrate Rachel Montebello due to preside over the compilation of evidence against the five accused.

The case has not started yet - the magistrate is currently hearing a separate case.

Welcome

10.20am Good morning and welcome to our live blog.

Eight months since Jean Paul Sofia was killed in a construction site collapse at Corradino, the wheels of justice are in motion.

Five people involved in the Corradino project will today appear in the courtroom dock as the criminal case against them begins.

And tomorrow, retired judge Joseph Zammit McKeon and two others will begin a public inquiry - separate to the criminal case happening today - into the December 2022 tragedy.