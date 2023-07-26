The timber factory that collapsed in December killing 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia had evidence of structural design flaws and bad workmanship, a court expert concluded.

Various parts of the Corradino Industrial Estate building were not tied together with metal as is usually done, court-appointed Alex Torpiano, a professor in architecture, noted.

Furthermore, the court expert found that designs provided by the architect did not include instructions about the necessary steel reinforcement needed.

Expert analysis of the December 2022 collapse, included in a magisterial inquiry made public by the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday, indicates that the construction job was an amateur one.

Witness testimony “paints a picture of construction sector dilettantism that does not reflect how serious and dangerous site work is,” the court-appointed expert noted.

There was no licenced builder onsite to supervise works, and the workers involved had no formal construction training. Some were listed with Jobsplus as 'carpenters'.

The moment the Corradino building collapsed.

People came and went on the construction site, and it was hard to ascertain who was responsible for what.

Workers said they never saw a woman on site, meaning they never came across the project’s architect, Adriana Zammit.

Nor did the stated contractor, Milomir Jovicevic, appear to be directly involved. Instead, workers said they got their orders from Matthew Schembri, one of the project’s developers and its stated supervisor.

Schembri also appears to have falsified the signature of the listed builder on the project's commencement notice. A calligraphy expert confirmed that the signature appeared to have been falsified by Schembri – the stated builder’s nephew.

Zammit appeared to rely on photos sent to her via WhatsApp to keep tabs on progress of works. Schembri also appeared to supervise the site "remotely", relying on photos periodically sent to him by 20-year-old Sofia from September 2022 onwards.

Sofia was employed by Schembri's company WhiteFrost Ltd., which ostensibly had no ties to the construction project other than the fact that another of Schembri's companies, AllPlus Limited, was the developer.

The court-appointed expert said Sofia's role in relation to the project was vague, and questioned how a person not employed by any of the companies involved could have been allowed onsite so easily.

Questions were also raised about the role the project's contractor, MilMar Construction, actually played in the project.

The company's sole shareholder, Milomir Jovicevic, worked for Schembri's company AllPlus Limited until a few months before the Corradino project began, at which point he set up MilMar Construction Limited together with his wife.

The inquiry report was published after Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged that he would ask the Attorney General for it and then make it public.

Five people have been charged with Sofia's involuntary homicide and the grievous injury of five others as a result of the collapse: the project's two developers, Matthew Schembri and Kurt Buhagiar; its architect Adriana Zammit; contractor Milomir Jovicevic and his wife Dijana, in her capacity as a company director.

On July 17, Abela gave in to public demands for a public inquiry into Sofia’s death after saying that the magisterial inquiry's conclusion was taking too long. The inquiry report was eventually presented to the Attorney General on July 21.

“It is important that the authorities impose not only a licensing system of contractors as soon as possible, for both Maltese and foreign workers, but also serious training on the current needs of the construction industry,” Torpiano wrote in his report included in the magisterial inquiry.

“It is fundamental for the health and safety of people, including workers, that on any construction site there is full control over who enters the site, and that there is someone present all the time and who knows exactly who is working on what, as is the norm outside Malta.”

How the building collapsed

Despite a litany of health and safety and regulatory failings, the court-appointed expert linked the actual collapse to a series of structural flaws in the building and its design.

The building did not collapse internally, which would have been caused by the fresh concrete being poured on one of the ceilings at the time of the collapse.

Instead, it seemed that the building collapsed outwards, towards the west, court expert said. The fact the staircase and the lift shaft remained standing after the collapse showed how the various parts of the building were not bound together as they should have been.

Various photographs taken on site soon after the collapse, as well as photographs found on mobile phones seized during the inquiry, show that double walls were not tied together with metal, as was required in good workmanship.

This had structural significance because it kept the entire building together. In terms of lateral stiffness, a double wall tied together is four times stronger than two walls built next to each other, the expert stated.

Jean Paul Sofia's last contacts

Meanwhile, the inquiry report shows that Jean Paul Sofia received three calls the morning of the accident: two from Matthew Schembri, and one from his mother, Isabelle.

Sofia went to the construction site twice on the day that it collapsed, first to transport some material there using a WhiteFrost Ltd. van, and a second time to take photos of construction works on the site's roof.

Court experts found the last photographs that Sofia took: they were from the building's roof, taken just 15 minutes before the building came down like a house of cards.

Read the magisterial inquiry in full in the attached PDF.