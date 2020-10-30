Former Attorney General Peter Grech is testifying before the public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He left the post in September after facing numerous calls for his resignation over his handling of corruption allegations.

In a previous inquiry sitting, the former head of the Economic Crimes Unit, Ian Abdilla claimed that Grech had encouraged police to go slow on corruption investigations.

He had denied the accusation as an “outright lie”.

'I was legal advisor - not investigating'

10.22am Grech explains that when he gave his advice in 2016, he did not have information, which was later gathered at the Egrant inquiry.

He adds that FIAU had sent for Nexia and asked for the servers and that a similar request was made by the courts at the time. "The FIAU seemed to suspect that there were more documents particularly concerning opening of bank accounts," he explains.

When the FIAU asked for more information,Nexia replied saying they had no further documents because other dealings with the clients were “all verbal”.

"So my advice was restricted to the legal position and on the basis of knowledge available at the time....I was legal advisor not investigating," he continues.

"Details were rather scant at the time."

Comodini Cachia points out that the Panama Papers leak broke months before that advice.

'I gave legal guidance'

10.18am Comodini Cachia says that police testifying at the public inquiry said that they had consulted Grech on the matter.

"I gave legal guidance," he says. "There was no examination of the evidence at hand, I didn’t tell them to arrest that or the other one."

But should that examination have taken place, the judges ask.

AG 'skimmed through' report

10.15am Grech is asked whether he read the FIAU report before giving that advice.

"I must have skimmed through it” he says. "I must have read enough to be able to give that advice", he adds.

Seizing servers would have been 'invasion of privacy'

10.11am Grech returns to his advice given in 2016 regarding the servers of Nexia BT.

He refers to a blog post written by Caruana Galizia that claimed that data on servers would have vanished by then. She wrote that police ought to rush to seize the servers. He says that he does not know if the police request for his advice had been prompted by that blog.

As to the advice, he had told police that it would be “an intrusive measure” to go to the accountancy firm and seize the servers. That was an invasion of privacy, he says.

"My advice was that such was a drastic measure and so there had to be a strong reasonable suspicion to act," he says.

"Reasonable suspicion could be loosely interpreted. I doubt if there was anything like that happening before. Perhaps you might say I’m cautious."

Exemption from secrecy

10.06am Comodini Cachia interrupts to make reference to the terms of reference of the public inquiry and asks if Grech went to the prime minister to seek exemption from professional secrecy?

He replies: "No one told me to ask the prime minister to exempt me."

Comodini Cachia explains that unless Grech is expempted from professional secrecy, in respect of client (in this case, the government) this board will not be able to get full information.

Judge Said Pullicino tells the witness: “we need the whole truth here, not part”

Grech reiterates that he has no problem testifying about that advice mentioned earlier. It’s public.

The judges consider whether to postpone until the exemption is made. Comodini Cachia suggests that today they ask questions about that advice and anything else that is public knowledge.

'Exercise great caution'

10.01am The former Attorney General's own advice is read back to him, regarding whether police should seizure the servers of Nexia BT, who were the accountancy firm linked to the Panama companies.

Grech had written to "exercise great caution" and is asked to justify that advice and its "enormous" repercussions.

"Why did you allow servers to remain there, with possible loss of evidence?" former judge Michael Mallia asks.

Grech says that yes, this is public domain. "I have no problem testifying about that. I gave them (police) advice."

Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi

9.58am Comodini Cachia goes into specifics. She asks Grech to say when the FIAU flagged reports on the former prime minister's chief of staff Keith Schembri and ex-minister Konrad Mizzi.

Both were found to have secret accounts in Panama, which was first revealed by Caruana Galizia in her blog.

Grech requests to go behind closed doors. But the judges say that much is in the public domain.

FIAU role

9.53am Grech explains the role of the Attorney General in the FIAU. He says the FIAU conducts investigations and determines reasonable suspicion but not whther there is sufficient evidence to prosecute.

"If the Attorney General is part of the FIAU, the Attorney General might end up in a strange situation. But that is the perception. It is not so."

They discuss fines and then Joseph Said Pullicino asks about cases of very serious allegations against important persons.

Today, after amendments in February, the Attorney General does not participate in FIAU procedures. In practice, the board is not involved in investigations by FIAU unless asked by the Director, Grech explains.

In his time, the director was Manfred Galdes, succeeded by Kenneth Farrugia.

He says he cannot divulge discussions at the board but by way of general outline, he says that director takes great caution in the degree of involvement by the FIAU board.

Former Attorney General takes the stand

9.47am That prelude over, we now move on to Grech who steps on the stand and takes the oath.

He became Attorney General in September 2010, succeeding Silvio Camilleri who had also had a seat as chairman of board of governance at the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) - a government agency set up to fight money laundering.

Grech is first asked about his service on the FIAU board.

Yorgen Fenech application designed to 'scare'

9.43am The first topic brought up by the judges is an "application". They don't stipulate what it is but it is understood the are referring to an application filed by Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of conspiring to murder Caruana Galizia. His defence team wants all behind-closed-doors evidence handed to them.

Comodini Cachia says he intention of such applications is to convey a message to those out there who are to pass on information to this board.

"It’s meant to scare," she says.

"We are not investigating Mr Fenech, he is the least of our concern here. It’s Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi and other politically exposed persons who are within sights of this inquiry," she says.

She says that they have filed a written reply to Yirgen Fenech's application which ought to be rejected by the board.

Who's here?

9.38am We’re at Hall 20, the usual venue for the public inquiry. The former Attorney General is seated outside. Inside are parte civile lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia.

Lawyer Maurizio Cordina from the State Advocate’s office is also present.

And, one of Daphne’s sisters has just walked in. The judges that make up the inquiry board come out and take their place at the bench.