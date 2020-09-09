Former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar will appear before a public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Wednesday.

It is the second time Cutajar has been summoned to testify before the three-judge inquiry, following a first appearance in August.

Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Live blog

A hammering by the judges

9.57am So what did Cutajar do about Operation Green?



“The evidence was still being gathered when I was [in the force],” he says. He again insists:



“Forgive me for repeating, but evidence must be gathered before people are summoned and disclosure is given”.

Cutajar's line of argument is irritating the judges.



Judge Said Pullicino notes that police can send for a person without placing him or her under caution.



Judge Abigail Lofaro: “Why didn’t you go for Nexia BT's servers? I’m not asking you about arrests. Just the servers. Was it because of the attorney general’s advice?”



Judge Mallia: “Emails were in the public domain. Didn’t you investigate?”



Judge Said Pullicino: “You could have spoken to people, tapped phones and servers belonging to the minister [Konrad Mizzi], [Keith] Schembri and so on.”

Judge Lofaro: "Don't tell us you lacked human resources! You had enough people!"

'This is a delaying tactic'

9.48am Cutajar is immediately pressed to say whether police summoned people involved in the case.

He returns to the argument he made when he first appeared before the inquiry last month - "first you have to gather evidence".

Judge Michael Mallia is unimpressed.

"You act on other crimes. This was a delaying tactic, as we see it. You did nothing while the rest of the world was up in arms."

Pilatus Bank investigations

9.43am The first question Cutajar faces is about investigations into Pilatus Bank.

He says the probe was named Operation Green and that the plan was to wait for FIAU reports and speak to foreign jurisdictions for information.

Cutajar says he would get updates from (former economic crimes chief) Ian Abdilla and (former deputy commissioner) Silvio Valletta.

Judge Said Pullicino asks Cutajar whether he spoke to the prime minister [Joseph Muscat] about this case. The witness says he did not.

Session begins

9.42am The judges take their place and Cutajar walks to the witness stand, briefcase in hand. He takes the oath and the session begins.

Who's in court?

9.35am We’re in hall 20. Lawrence Cutajar is here, waiting patiently for the hearing to start. So too are Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia, the lawyers representing the Caruana Galizia family, and Maurizio Cordina from the State Advocate's office.

What happened last time?

9.28am Cutajar appeared before the inquiry last month. During his testimony, he:

Emphasised that the attorney general had urged police to “exercise great caution” when investigating Konrad Mizzi





Staunchly defended his track record as police commissioner





Said a local bank ("I believe it was BOV") had refused to cooperate with police





Admitted nobody had been charged in connection with the Panama Papers





Said he and Joseph Muscat never discussed the Panama Papers





Insisted protection for Daphne Caruana Galizia remained unchanged during his tenure

Want more detail? Read our minute-by-minute account of last month's testimony.

Welcome

9.25am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're at the law courts in Valletta, where the Caruana Galizia inquiry will resume.

Lawrence Cutajar is expected to continue testifying today.