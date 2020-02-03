Deputy director of the FIAU Alfred Zammit is testifying at the public inquiry into the circumstances around the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Refresh the page for latest updates.

Live Blog

Passport sales and Keith Schembri

3.07pm. Zammit is shown a report regarding the sale of passports and the former prime minister's chief of staff, Keith Schembri.

He says it is "difficult to recall all reports" sent to the police by the FIAU. Asked about follow-up meetings regarding the reports, he says he is "sure" such meetings occurred about the reports shown to the inquiry.

"As far as I know police have taken action, and a magistrate’s inquiry has been launched."

When asked, he says that he doesn't know if the magistrate's inquiry was sparked by the FIAU or something else.

Inquiry starts with raised voices

2.56pm Alfred Zammit, the deputy director of the FIAU is testifying. It's the first time that a witness has raised his voice when pressed by a lawyer. And the issue? A document concerning Konrad Mizzi.

He says it’s an internal working document, not a report, that was still a work in progress when it was leaked to the media. He keeps insisting on testifying behind closed doors but is asked to continue testifying in the public domain.

"What were the conclusions?" the judges say.

"Was there a reasonable suspicion of money laundering in this document and that police should continue to investigate?"

"Yes," he replies.

The witness says he is sorry for raising his voice earlier but “I am terribly disappointed about the leaking of confidential FIAU documents.” Zammit says

So far no one has been charged over that breach, he adds.

For background: this evidence is referring to a leaked FIAU report into evidence Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri may have received kickbacks off the Enemalta privatisation deal. You can read more here.