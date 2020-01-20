Former Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit chief Manfred Galdes is testifying on Monday, as a public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues.

'Vacancies were not being filled'

2.48pm Galdes tells the inquiry he felt his requests for resources were not being adequately addressed.



Vacancies were not being filled. The FIAU was not managing to fulfil its supervisory role for gaming and financial services, mainly because the agency did not have the budget needed to pay competitive salaries.



“Even with those resources, Malta’s system would remain ineffective,” he adds.



The inquiry board ask Dr Galdes to elaborate on that.

Request for resources

2.42pm Galdes thinks back to the time when he first though of quitting the FIAU. He recalls how the chairman of the MFSA [Joe Bannister, at the time] and permanent secretary at the Finance Ministry had tried to get him to change his mind. But he stuck to his guns.



Galdes tells the inquiry that he had been calling for improved resources for the FIAU for a long time.

[In the ensuing years, authorities have increased the FIAU's budget tenfold, following intense pressure from EU regulatory authorities and damning reports about under-resourcing.]

Galdes asks to testify in private

2.39pm Mr Galdes has not just made that disclaimer - he's asked for permission to testify behind closed doors, because of the nature of the information he may be asked to provide.

Judge Said Pullicino tells the witness that they will take things step-by-step and decide on that as they go along.

Manfred Galdes takes the oath

2.35pm Mr Galdes is on the witness stand. He tells the inquiry he served as director of the FIAU between 2008 and 2016, when he resigned.

Mr Galdes immediately makes reference to anti-money laundering legislation, to explain what information he can disclose without breaking the law.

AML law is pretty strict about this and prohibits the disclosure of certain information, he says.

"I have no problem testifying, so long as I do not run into legal trouble," he explains.

Who is Manfred Galdes?

2.30pm Dr Galdes used to lead the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit but quit in August 2016, a few months after the Panama Papers data leak exposed the secret offshore companies Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri had set up while in government.

The FIAU is the agency responsible for analysing suspicious financial transactions and potential money laundering breaches. The unit gathers information, assesses it and then makes a recommendation to the police if it feels that is necessary.



In February 2017 Dr Galdes had told an MEP committee that the FIAU had “thoroughly” investigated the Panama Papers revelations.



We now also know that the FIAU had been inspecting the now-defunct Pilatus Bank in the months before Dr Galdes resigned.

Dr Galdes now works in the private sector.

What have we learnt so far?

2.22pm The inquiry is made up three people – two retired judges and one active one.



They have so far heard from members of the Caruana Galizia family, four former police commissioners, former Labour deputy leader and current Speaker Anglu Farrugia and construction sector lobbyist Sandro Chetcuti.



The inquiry has also heard testimony – in private - from a mystery person “in the media” who approached the Caruana Galizia family and said they had information they wanted to pass on.



This is the first of three sessions the inquiry has scheduled this week. On Wednesday, Malta Security Services chief Joseph Bugeja will testify. The third session is scheduled to take place on Friday morning.

