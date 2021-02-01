Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma is testifying on Monday in cases against Xagħra priests Joseph Cini and Joseph Sultana, who are both separately accused of sexually abusing an altar boy in the early 2000s.



A court heard last week from the two priests’ alleged victim, who said he was eight or nine years old when the two men sexually abused him on separate occasions.



The victim told the court that he had never spoken about the abuse until two years ago, when he approached Teuma and told him what Cini and Sultana had done to him.



He said Teuma had advised him to speak to the Church’s Safeguarding Commission – something he eventually did in August 2020.

Cini and Sultana are pleading not guilty to charges.



Live blog

Opening up about abuse

12.25pm Teuma says the victim first mentioned that he had been abused in August 2019.



“I asked him whether anything had happened to him when he was younger. That’s when he replied by mentioning the abuse. He did not mention names or places.”



Teuma says he told him to report the matter, “but he refused”.



“From September 2019 to March 2020, when he left Gozo, we spoke but never about details of the case.”



The victim mentioned the names of his alleged abusers for the first time during their very last meeting, Teuma says.

Teuma met alleged victim 19 times

12.21pm Teuma says the victim spoke to him of problems he was having with his parents, friends and at work.



“There were emotional and behavioural problems,” he says. “He had anger problems and low self-esteem.”



Teuma says he saw him 19 times in total, but that the victim had not opened up completely.

“He did not tell me the full story that we are hearing about now,” the bishop says.

Gozo bishop testifies

12.18pm The bishop confirms that he knows the accused.



He says the victim’s parents asked him for help, in his role as a counsellor.

Timeline of events

12.15pm Azzopardi recounts the chain of events: he received a statement on August 23, 2020 and informally informed the police of it the following day, as he did not have the victim’s permission to file an official report.



He then spoke to the victim over the phone on October 27 and informed the police.



On October 29, he sent a statement to the police but the victim was abroad and could not attend a video call.



On January 19, he and the victim met at the Curia and they went to the police HQ, to file a report.



That’s all from Azzopardi. Gozo bishop Anton Teuma is the next witness.

"It's all there"

12.10pm The defence asks Azzopardi whether the alleged victim told him anything else about the abuse.

"It's all there," he replies. "The victim wrote the statement. I think I've described enough about what the victim said".

Defence protests

12.07pm The defence lawyer is unhappy with the way proceedings are unfolding, saying she is not being allowed to ask questions of the witness.



Her questions relate to a specific line in the alleged victim's report which noted that "there was no penetration with Fr Sultana but he used to do everything else, sexually".



The defence wanted the witness to explain what “everything else” meant, but was stopped from doing so.

Cross-examination

12pm The witness is asked a couple of questions about the alleged victim by the latter’s legal representative, lawyer Jean Paul Grech.



He then faces cross-examination by the defence.

Azzopardi says the victim gave him details about Sultana's abuse. He proceeds to recount those details to the court.



Filing police report

11.57am Azzopardi says he met the victim again on January 9, and on that occasion the victim filed an official police report in person.



“I took him to the depot across the road from the Curia,” the witness says. “He filed a four-page report detailing the abuse”.

Fr Joseph Sultana exits court after being arraigned last week. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Legal letter

11.54am Azzopardi says he warned Sultana not to contact the victim or his family, but later learnt that he [Sultana] had sent him a legal letter.



He says he asked the lawyer to withdraw the letter, as it did no favours to Sultana or the Church in general.



“They did not know if there was a criminal case, but they knew we always go to the police in such cases,” he says.

Accused denied knowing victim

11.52am Azzopardi notes that he did not have the victim’s permission to mention his name to the accused.



He says he spoke to the alleged victim again in late October “to ask him if I could mention his name and if he wanted to file a police report.”



The man said yes to both.



Azzopardi: On October 29, I sent a report to the police. I met Sultana together with his lawyer the next day.



The witness says Sultana told him he could not remember who the victim was and denied doing anything to him when he was younger.

Accused's categorical denial

11.48am Azzopardi says he put the man’s testimony into writing and emailed it to him for him to see. On August 23, the man replied with his final report.



“I recommended restrictions on his [Sultana’s] ministry to [then-Gozo bishop] Mario Grech and bishop-elect Anton Teuma. I reported the matter to the police the next day.”



Azzopardi says he and the police agreed to interview Fr Sultana together in October.



“Sultana categorically denied abusing anyone in his life,” he says.

Reporting abuse

11.45am Azzopardi tells the court that he knows Fr Joseph Sultana, the accused, and that he was the person to report the alleged abuse to the police.



“I received a call from someone on August 17, 2020,” he recalls. “I happened to be in Gozo at the time. I met the victim and he told me what happened when he was 8 or 9 [years old].”



Azzopardi says the victim told him that Sultana had sexually abused him in a church confessional and another room.



“He did not want to report it to the police but he was worried that Sultana was in contact with other children,” Azzopardi says. “He agreed to report the matter to the police, without revealing his name.”

Church Safeguarding Commission head testifies

11.42am Andrew Azzopardi, who heads the church’s safeguarding commission, is the next witness.

Brief cross-examination

11.41am The defence cross-examines the witness. After a couple of questions about the alleged victim and his identity, cross-examination is over.

Mgr Sultana steps off the witness stand.

Altar boy rosters

11.38am The witness tells the court about the way in which altar boys were assigned duties.



There was a roster for each mass, he says, with all altar boys attending a mass

on Sunday morning.



The roster would be drawn up by one of the altar boys periodically.

Knowing the alleged victim

11.35am Mgr Sultana tells the court that he and the accused [Joseph Sultana] go way back – they studied for the priesthood at the seminary together.



The accused had then gone abroad and eventually returned to the Xagħra parish, he says.



The witness is asked whether he knows the alleged victim, whose name cannot be published by court order.



“I know more than one person with that name,” he replies, going on to say that he knows the victim and had baptised him.

"He was not an altar boy when I was parish priest," the witness says.

First witness summoned

11.28am Mgr Eucharist Sultana is called to the witness stand. He takes the oath and begins his testimony.

Mgr Sultana was the Xagħra parish priest for more than 30 years - from 1973 to 2004.

Justice must be seen to be done

11.27am The magistrate tells the defence that article 517 is usually used to ensure people who being investigated are not made aware of that fact.



She refuses the request. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done, the magistrate says.

The court can now proceed to summon witnesses.

Defence seeks publication ban

11.24am But defence lawyer Formosa has a follow-up request. She asks the court to prohibit publication of proceedings in court until they are concluded, saying that would ensure witnesses do not know what is being said. She cites article 517 of chapter 9 of the laws of Malta.



The defence does not want the media to live blog proceedings.

Case to continue in open court

11.21am Magistrate Vella hears both sides and makes her decision: the defence’s request is refused. The case will continue in open court.

'Nothing has changed since first sitting'

11.12am Prosecuting inspector Joseph Busuttil argues that the defence's request should have come in the case's first sitting.

Nothing has changed since then, he argues, noting that the court had turned down a request for a ban on the publication of names.

"It's not the first criminal case that is being reported through a blog," he tells the court.

Request for case to be heard in private

11.08am Defence lawyer Formosa asks for the case to be heard behind closed doors.



She says live blogs on local media – such as this one – led to all testimony given during the last hearing being transcribed and published.



“The world was in the courtroom,” she says, arguing that makes it impossible for witnesses to be impartial.



Prosecutors and lawyer Jean Paul Grech, who is appearing on behalf of the alleged victim, disagree. They say the case should be heard in open court. Grech argues that the defence should have filed its request earlier.

Hearing to begin

11.03am The case has been called and journalists are allowed into the courtroom. The court will first begin with the case against Joseph Sultana, as it did last time.

Both Cini and Sultana are being represented by the same lawyer, Angele Formosa. Inspectors Joseph Busuttil and Dorianne Tabone are prosecuting.

Magistrate Monica Vella is presiding.

Waiting outside

11am The Gozo law courts are housed in a historic building, but one that is not exactly suited to a modern-day criminal justice system.

One of its problems is the lack of a waiting area, meaning people must wait outside, exposed to the elements, as they wait for a court marshall to summon them.

That's the case today: there's quite the little crowd amassing outside the building.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, who will be testifying today, arrived at around 10.30am and was escorted into the building.

People wait outside the Gozo law court building. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Separate cases

10.58am Prosecutors have filed separate cases against Sultana and Cini, meaning the two men are being tried separately.

The day's star witness - Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma - will first testify in the case against one man, and then in that against the other.

Welcome

10.55am Good morning and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Gozo law courts, where Joseph Cini and Joseph Sultana are in the dock to face charges of having sexually abused an altar boy almost 20 years ago.