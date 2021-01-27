A priest accused of raping an altar boy several years ago has pleaded not guilty to charges upon his arraignment at a court in Gozo.

Joseph Sultana, who is 84 and served in parishes in Xagħra as well as overseas, stands accused of having sexually abused a child.

He is one of two priests who police have said they believe to be guilty of sexual abuse. The other, Joseph Cini, who is in his 70s and was parish priest of Għasri between 1992 and 2004 and also served in Xagħra, is to be arraigned separately.

Both denied the claims during interrogation, sources said.

Magistrate Monica Vella is leading proceedings in the Gozo court.

Live blog

Victim spoke to now-bishop

9.21am The victim starts his testimony. He tells the court that he had spoken to Dun Anton Teuma - who is now Gozo bishop - about the abuse.

Victim to testify via video

9.15am: It's been settled: the victim will testify by videoconferencing, and he will do so today with urgency, given that he lives abroad.

His face appears on a screen in the courtroom.

Victim waits as lawyers argue

9.05am: Lawyers are still arguing about how the victim will testify, with the defence insisting there is no need for videoconference testimony.

Although the victim lives abroad, we're told he's just metres away from the courtroom in which he is being discussed, waiting in another room in the Gozo law courts.

How should victim testify?

8.57am: The defence is objecting to the victim testifying through video conferencing. The victim is not a minor, defence lawyer Angele Formosa says.



The prosecution is not having that. They say the fact that he is a victim makes him vulnerable and therefore protected at law.

Magistrate Monica Vella (centre) enters the Gozo law courts on Wednesday. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Gozo Curia urges victims to report abuse

8.55am: Meanwhile, in a statement, the Gozo Curia has expressed solidarity with all those who are suffering. It said that while it expected justice to take its course for truth to prevail, the church reiterated its will and commitment for no one to be a sexual, physical or moral victim. it encouraged people who suffered abuse to report to the police and the Safeguarding Commission if the church was involved. It also said that no one should be considered guilty before the Court decided so.

Victim cannot be named, but suspect can

8.51am: The court upheld the request for a ban on the victim's name because of his vulnerability but refused the request for the accused’s name not to be published.

Request to ban accused's name

8.48am: The defence asked for a ban of the accused's names but the prosecution argued there was no legal basis for this. The defence said that there was already character assassination and this did not help the administration of justice.

Request to ban victim's name

8.46am: Lawyer Jean Paul Grech, who is appearing parte civile on behalf of the victim asks the court for a ban on publication of the victim's name due to sensitivity of the case.

Suspect pleads not guilty

8.45am: Sultana pleads not guilty.

Priests to be arraigned separately

8.43am: We have just learnt that the priests are being arraigned separately. Sultana was born and lives in Xagħra.

Accused enters court

8.40am: The first priest, Joseph Sultana, has walked in. He is being represented by lawyer Angele Formosa defence. Joseph Busuttil and Dorianne Tabone are prosecuting.