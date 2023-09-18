The public inquiry into the construction site death of 21-year-old worker Jean Paul Sofia sits for the fifth time at Valletta's law courts on Monday.

Inquiry chairman Joseph Zammit McKeon and his panel have already heard from building and health and safety authorities as well as the minister responsible for the industry.

The three-member inquiry team is tasked with investigating whether the state had adequate rules in place before, during or after the death of Sofia, who was buried under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Corradino in December 2022.

They are also examining the government's land transfer to the developers behind the construction site tragedy.

Who checks what?

9.47am Auditor general and panel member Charles Deguara asks a question about training of inspectors.

The minister clarifies that the Occupational Health and Safety Authority inspectors are trained on safety issues such as railings, containing dust from construction etc.

They do not have responsibility for monitoring whether works are in line with construction drawings - that is for the BCA, whose inspectors see if works are carried out according to the directions of the method statement.

It is then up to the architect to check if work is done according to the directions of an architect.

'Are you happy with the chair of the BCA?'

9.38am The minister is posed a straight question: 'Are you happy with the chair of the BCA'.

His answer: "The BCA’s work is ongoing and improving. There's a process of streamlining. The authority is making its presence felt. Yes, there’s more to be done. Let’s not forget that the BCA is relatively young. There are advances under the direction of the CEO and board."

Stand-alone buildings

9.34am The minister focuses on stand-alone buildings, like the Corradino factory, which was allowed to be constructed with minimal oversight.

"There’s an ongoing revision process especially the obligation to have an insurance cover, notwithstanding there’s no third party," he says.

On building codes, he says there have been drafts and discussions and that the last draft is to be discussed but its focus will be on building codes regarding demolition and excavation.

'The Wild West'

9.26am Judge Zammit McKeon says that the panel needs to put what the minister is saying within the framework of the Sofia case.

"Today entities will be able to communicate better and certain shortcomings can be flagged," the minister said.

He says that the reason for the BCA is to regulate construction.

"But only where third parties are involved", interrupts Joseph Zammit Maempel. “The rest is Wild West!"

In previous hearings, we learned how the Corradino project fell through regulatory cracks because it did not impact on any third party buildings.

"You have a difficult ministry", adds the chair.

How entities communicate

9.20am The minister is asked about the various authorities responsible for the construction agency and how they communicate. Are information systems compatible between authorities?

He says that when the BCA was set up, its information system was to follow that of the Planning Authority. For instance, a particular project must be followed by a "clearance request" to BCA. The same Planning Authority number is also used in the filing system. A Commencement Notice to the PA is now backed by a reminder to file other notices to other entities, Zrinzo Azzopardi.

An opportunity to respond

9.18am The inquiry chairman is giving Zrinzo Azzopardi the opportunity to respond to some statements.

Zammit McKeon asks: "I believe in the right to a fair hearing up to the point of death. Certain witnesses made some statements in here. Do you have any comments to make so we hear your view too?"

The minister assumes he is referring to comments made by the former chair of the Building and Construction Agency, Karl Azzopardi. He had told a previous sitting that he had resigned his post after a disagreement with the minister over the plan for the way forward for the authority.

Zrinzo Azzopardi is coy.

"There are proceedings before the Industrial Tribunal," he says. "I can say that there were discussions with Azzopardi who deemed fit to tender his resignation. The exact words used were 'that he was ready to move on'.

Another minister appears

9.08am The next witness is the minister responsible for the industry that is under the spotlight, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi. Again it’s his second time at the stand. He comes bearing a pink file of documents to produce.

One is the submissions by the BCA and OHSA and how much they were allocated in the last budget. The other document concerned statistics in a University study.

An 'exhaustive list' of documents

9.04am Caruana issues what he describes as an "exhaustive list" of figures and documents. Those are business plans, figures, BCA and OHSA documents, financial plans and recurrent expenditure.

But Zammit McKeon wants to know if he has any information regarding staffing of these entities. That information needs to be obtained from the Office of the Prime Minister, Caruana says. That's all from him.

Finance Minister called

9.02am Finance Minister Clyde Caruana is called first. It’s his second visit to the inquiry. He comes bearing some documents in a grey file.

Hearing begins

9am Welcome to the live blog. The fifth sitting of the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry has begun. The three panel members Chairman Joseph Zammit McKeon, auditor-general Charles Deguara and Mario Cassar have entered the courtroom.