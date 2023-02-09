The compilation of evidence against Jeremie Camilleri, who is accused of murdering Turkish woman Pelin Kaya in a cocaine-fuelled car ramming continues on Tuesday.

In a previous sitting, the court how Camilleri, a French-Maltese national, had told police he wanted "to be famous" and was a "psychopath and proud" as officers attempted to arrest him over the incident.

He denies murdering Pelin, whom he ran over in his mother's BMW X6 car on the Msida Road in Gżira in the early hours of January 18, her 30th birthday.

A previous sitting heard how video footage showed him later pelting her with stones as she lay dying on the ground.

LIVE BLOG

Camilleri stoned victim

12.44pm The police witness describes how Jeremie then picked up six stones. At no point did the victim move.

Someone tried to throw a stone at him to try to stop him but he caught that stone in the air and flung it at Pelin.

He then grabs another stone and aims it at another person, hitting her. Footage shows him attacking a driver in a car, then picking stones and aiming them at another person near Paul and Rocco.

Camilleri's movements

12.40pm It's a seven-minute drive from Lija to Gzira. Xuereb now outlines Camilleri's movements that night:

He left home around 8pm. Then back. He then went out again around 12.54pm. He headed through Balzan, then Dun Karm Psaila Street, Birkirkara, then on to Gzira near Continental Cars.

Other footages show the victim, Pelin Kaya, walking along the pavement from the direction of Gasan Mamo . Then the BMW appears, heading towards the seafront.

Ten photos show the car closing in, until it hits the victim. The body is flung in the air.

The car smashes into Paul and Rocco, then KFC. Jeremie leaves his car, crosses to the other side and attacks people.

Booked for speeding

12.32pm Xuereb describes making arrangements to lift CCTV footage from near Camilleri's home. He describes how he was tasked to trace the shortest route taken by the accused from his home to Gzira. That was through the Birkirkara bypass.

Xuereb checked whether the BMW had got a speeding ticket and was told that he got booked for driving at 75.8 km/hr around midnight that day - around an hour before the murder.

Search of Camilleri's home

12.28pm After his arrest, police searched the accused’s Lija home with him. When they opened the door, they could not enter. They had the key but the door was locked on the inside. His mum had probably locked it, Camilleri told them.

They waited for his mother to come and unlock it, which she did. Entering the place they found lots of water seeping inside.

They found his mobile on a sofa and seized it. The search yielded nothing else.

'One, two, three, Viva l-Algerie!'

12.25pm Another witness had seen Camilleri attack the driver of a Peugeot vehicle and anyone else in his way. He also pelted the victim with stones. People at the KFC entrance tried to stop him but he persisted.

“One, two, three, Viva l-Algerie!” the witness heard Camilleri shout. This is a slogan usually chanted by supporters of the Algerian football team.

'See how I'll fight the police'

12.22pm Another person nearby also heard the crash and saw lots of smoke, Xuereb continues. This man saw the driver pelt the body on the road. When the aggressor moved away, the witness approached the woman and checked her pulse.

When the police arrived, everyone moved away. “I am a psychopath. Now see how I’ll fight with the police,” the aggressor shouted when the police arrived.

Another witness punched

12.20pm Another witness told Xuereb that he was driving when he heard a loud brake and noise. The driver of the crashed vehicle got out, headed towards his car and landed a punch. But he missed him.

The witness tried to reverse. Jeremie Camilleri banged on his car mudguard. But the witness did not leave the site. He watched as Camilleri attacked the pastizzeria employee. Then Camilleri went to the woman on the road swearing at her.

Camilleri kicked and knocked over pastizzeria employee

12.17pm The sergeant describes how he started off inquiries for potential witnesses. He first came across an employee at pastizzeria nearby. He said that he had been seated outside the shop when he spotted the car heading in the direction of KFC. Asked if he saw anyone being hit, he replied no.

The driver got out and made a beeline towards the employee. He struck him on the neck with such force that he knocked him over. Then as he lay on the ground, the man kicked him on the leg.

He managed to get up, into the shop, pulling down the shutter. Another man had helped the employee into the pastizzeria.

Homicide officer takes oath

12.14pm Police Sergeant Christian Xuereb from the homicide squad takes the oath next. His assistance was needed at the crime scene. A woman had been knocked down and the driver had pelted her with stones.

He went to Gżira. He describes the BMW smashed into the KFC, lots of debris scattered around. By the time he arrived, the driver had been arrested and the identity of the victim was determined.

Victim's death certificate presented

12.10pm The witness now presents the victim’s death certificate. He identified the accused whom he recognised from CCTV footage. Inspector Wood adds that Jeremie had already been escorted away when he arrived at the crime scene. The suspect had first been taken to hospital and later to police lockup.

Pelin Kaya had just turned 30 when she was murdered as she walked to meet her boyfriend. Photo: Facebook

Accused's ex partner among witnesses

12.08pm Various witnesses testified at the magisterial inquiry including the accused’s ex-partner.

Footage from incident

12.05pm Jeremie Camilleri was also on site. The witness took note of stones scattered across the incident site, when the BMW had smashed into the KFC. A pair of white slippers belonged to the victim.

Inspector Woods repeats some of the evidence we have previously heard: that Camilleri attacked witnesses, and threw stones at Kaya.

Footage showed the moment when the BMW crashed into the KFC and Camilleri getting out and pelting her with stones.

Pelin Kaya certified dead

12.03pm Paramedics were already on site, Inspector Woods testifies. Another sergeant said that the victim, later identified as Pelin Kaya, had lots of blood on and behind her head. She was certified dead at Mater Dei around 2:30am - that's around an hour and a half after the incident.

Inspector Shamus Woods takes the stand

12.01pm Police Inspector Shamus Woods is the first to take the stand. He was stationed at Sliema police station and received a call from the control room about a traffic accident at Testaferrata Street and a person killed. Police went on site. The BMW caused damage to the Paul and Rocco service station and a KFC restaurant. Paramedics were already on site.

Magisterial inquiry

12pm The magistrate’s deputy registrar exhibits the proces verbal - the acts of the magisterial inquiry drawn up by magistrate Nadine Lia.

Court in session

11.56am Magistrate Rachel Montebello begins proceedings.

Attorney General lawyers Nathaniel Falzon and Kaylie Bonnett are prosecuting, assisting inspectors Kurt Zahra and Shamus Woods.

The victim's family is represented by lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi, Charlon Gouder and Ramona Attard.

Defendant Jeremie Camilleri is being represented by lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin.

Pelin Kaya's family in court

11.52am We’re in the same hall as last time: hall 10. And it’s another packed session as relatives of the victim, media and prison guards file in to take their place.

Pelin Kay's family earlier arrived from earthquake-hit Turkey. Her mother and cousins, uncle and brother-in-law are understood to have visited the murder site before coming to court this morning.

Pelin Kaya's mother Çiçek Kaya,centre at a previous sitting. Photo: Miguela Xuereb/Newsbook

Jeremie Camilleri escorted in

11.50am Jeremie Camilleri has come in to court under tight escort. He takes his place at the dock, hands clasped and eyes downcast.