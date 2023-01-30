The case began on Monday against Jeremie Camilleri, accused of murdering a Turkish woman when she was rammed with a car as she walked along the road on the outskirts of Gżira earlier this month.

Ahead of the compilation of evidence, the family of victim Pelin Kaya gathered at the scene of the murder outside a petrol shop and KFC outlet. Her mother has travelled to Malta to lay flowers at the scene and attend the court case.

The victim had just turned 30 when she was killed in the 1am incident that has shocked Malta.

Camilleri is accused of a litany of charges including murder, grievously injuring another woman, slightly injuring a man, wilful damage to third-party property and driving his BMW X6 in a reckless, negligent or dangerous manner.

He is further accused of driving under the influence of drink or drugs, cocaine possession and unauthorised possession of another drug, namely Diazepam.

Camilleri, who was restrained by police using a taser following the incident on Testaferrata Street, is also charged with violently resisting arrest, disobeying legitimate police orders, using force against others, wilfully disturbing the peace and breaching a probation order.

Camilleri's mother questioned

12.40pm Police also spoke to Camilleri's mother. She attended with her lawyers and did not answer most questions but confirmed that Jeremie drove the BMW.

Jeremie was given his rights. He did not want to answer anything.

He was shown footage from KFC showing Kaya on the ground unconscious while he flung stones.

He still remained silent.

'I want to be on TV'

12.35pm Zahra testified that when he was being arrested, he told police that he wanted broadcaster TVM on site to be popular.

"I want to be on TV, bring TVM," he told arresting officers, all of which was captured on bodycam.

'Proud criminal'

12.34pm That night Camilleri had argued with his ex. He wanted to meet her and she didn’t. Close to midnight he sent her a voice recording which he then deleted. Police retrieved it. In that message he said that he was a psychopath, a proud criminal and that the next morning she would hear about him on the news.

Camilleri 'wanted to hurt someone'

12.30pm When Camilleri went to the hospital emergency he made certain statements which were concerning, Zahra says. He allegedly told a doctor that “he wanted to hurt someone.” What’s the worst thing that ever happened in Malta? He wanted to do something to make him popular.

Camilleri left home 8-10 minutes before

12.28pm Police then went to Camilleri’s Lija address. Footage seized from there showed that he left home some 8-10 minutes before the incident. He took the Birkirkara bypass, he got caught by a speed camera driving at 75.8km/hr at 60 speed limit. Then another camera at Testaferrata driving at moderate speed, another camera further on and finally the camera at KFC.

The speed ticket was issued against his mother. It was paid online shortly after the incident by his mother. Zahra presents the contravention paper and the date paid.

CCTV footage and bodycams

12.25pm CCTV footage and bodycams captures various scenes, including Camilleri being thrown on the ground as people tried to intervene. However Camilleri got up and picked stones of varying sizes and flung them onto the victim.

BMW 'headed straight at her'

12.22pm The next day police scouted the area of Msida Rpad and Testaferrata Street for footage of the incident. One piece of footage showed the driver heading along Testaferrata to Sliema at a moderate speed. It is a straight stretch of road.

In the footage he is seen coming from Testaferrata, Pelin was coming from Msida heading to Sliema too. She was on the pavement when he came from the back. She couldn’t see him coming. The BMW changed direction and headed straight at her. She was flung aside on the KFC pavement. He got out, dressed in black and began to attack people.

Police taser victim

12.20pm When police got there Camilleri did not comply and had to be tasered. He was then handcuffed. In the footage he said that he was the driver who smashed into KFC and he also gave them the number plate. PSG for Paris St Germain.

Footage shows Jeremie Camilleri being tasered by police.

Footage shows Camilleri stone victim

12.19pm Footage also showed Camilleri throw stones and flinging them on the victim who was lying face down on the ground. The eyewitnesses confirmed that too, Zahra tells the court. He also began to foul mouth the people. “Watch me fight the police” he shouted out.

Female eyewitness left with head wound

12.16pm Inspector Kurt Zahra now describes what happened to a third eyewitness. A female eyewitness also saw the incident and got hit on the head by Camilleri. She had a head wound. The woman went to Msida police station two days after the incident and gave her account.

Second eyewitness attacked

12.14pm Another pastizzeria worker saw the same incident. The BMW smashed into KFC and the driver got out and attacked him too. He was outside the Sphinx pastizzeria and Camilleri attacked him. He knocked him down and he got dizzy. Then he managed to get inside and locked the door. The witness later went to the polyclinic.

Driver attacked eyewitness

12.13pm An eyewitness was getting petrol when he suddenly saw the car heading from the right and smashing into KFC. He didn’t realize that a person had been hit. The driver went up to the eyewitness and attacked him. The court orders media not to publish the names of these eyewitnesses yet. They are still to testify, the inspector informs the court.

Pelin was walking to meet boyfriend

12.11pm On the road there was a jacket, a mobile phone and a Marlboro packet of cigarettes, belonging to the victim. Police looked for eyewitnesses to understand exactly what had happened.

The victim was identified by her boyfriend. He had travelled to Malta a few hours earlier to be here on her birthday. As he approached to meet her, he came across police and first responders. He told them that he was to meet his girlfriend. He called her number and the mobile found on the road rang.

Pelin Kaya, 30, died after she was hit by the BMW. Photo: Facebook

White sneakers

12.07pm Zahra got there in 20 minutes, at around 1.20am. The crime scene was closed off with police tape. A black BMW S6 was stuck, front part, in the KFC outlet. It was over the railing, and there was stone debris.

In fact, Zahra said the incident actually happened on Msida Road, Gzira, not Testaferrata Street.

He also noticed white sneakers, belonging to the victim, who was not identified.

Driver 'threw stones at victim'

12.04pm Zahra continues. He says the incident happened around 1am. The driver got out of his car, and began to throw stones at passers-by and the victim, Zahra tells the court.

The woman was unconscious and in imminent danger. The aggressor was arrested by police RIU officers on site.

Inspector takes the stand

12.04pm Inspector Kurt Zahra is first to take the stand. On January 18 at around 1.50am, he got a call from the police control room about an incident at Testaferrata Street. A vehicle drove into a petrol station and a KFC outlet. A woman was hit and in danger of dying.

The BMW driven by Jeremie Camilleri smashed into a KFC on Testaferrata Street. Photo: Giulia Magri

Interpreters for defence

11.59am The magistrate asks the accused whether he understands Maltese. He says that he understands it but does not speak the language. He understands and speaks English “perfectly”. In light of that information, the proceedings will be held in Maltese but he will be assisted by an interpreter to translate to English. Camilleri is French-Maltese. You can read our profile on him here.

There will also be interpreters for the family.

Defendant arrives

11.57am Jeremie Camilleri enters the hall, wearing a black jacket, a white shirt and a black tie.

Inspector Zahra explains the reason for the delay in the defendant arriving. As there are quite a number of people outside the hall, there were security issues.

Jeremie Camilleri arriving for his arraignment. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Magistrate enters

11.55am Magistrate Rachel Montebello arrives in the courtroom and the sitting begins. There's an issue, however. The court doesn't want people standing up unless they are lawyers or interpreters. And this medium-sized hall, with just four rows of seating, is packed.

Who's who

11.46am Attorney General lawyers Nathaniel Falzon and Kaylie Bonnett prosecuting, assisting inspectors Kurt Zahra and Shamus Woods.

The victim's family is represented by lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi, Charlon Gouder and Ramona Attard.

Defendant Jeremie Camilleri is being represented by lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin.

The magistrate hearing proceedings is Rachel Montebello.

Packed court

11.43am We're in hall 10 of the courthouse in Valletta and it's packed with people. There are two full rows of relatives, who have travelled over from Turkey, and people standing at the back.

Pelin Kaya's family applauded as they arrive at court

11.35am The family of the Turkish woman killed as she walked along a road on her birthday has arrived in court. Her mother, Çiçek Kaya, and other relatives are wearing pictures of the victim pinned to their clothes. They were applauded as they arrived in court.

Pelin's mother Çiçek Kaya, centre, arrives in court. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People applaud the victim's family as they arrive in court. Video: Giulia Magri