Joseph Muscat is in court on Thursday at the start of a case he filed urgently, seeking to have Magistrate Gabriella Vella removed from the hospitals concession inquiry.

The former prime minister said his application followed in the wake of continuous leaks from the inquiry she was leading, including from her investigators. His request for recusal also stemmed from the fact that close relatives of the magistrate had posted comments on social media on the merits of the case.

Moreover, Muscat said his many requests to testify at the inquiry for more than a year had not been accepted. Nor had Magistrate Vella upheld his request for recusal and had decided upon the matter without granting him the legal right of reply.

Rule of law group Repubblika subsequently filed an application seeking authorisation to intervene in Muscat’s case for the removal of the magistrate, arguing they had called for the inquiry in the first place in 2019. On Wednesday, Muscat filed a reply to Repubblika’s request, opposing it. He said he was not seeking to block the inquiry, but he wanted to continue before another magistrate.

A Konrad Mizzi precedent

12.32pm Jason Azzopardi brings up an "identical situation". He reminds the court how former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil and Repubblika had asked to be allowed to intervene in a case filed by former energy minister Konrad Mizzi linked to the Panama Papers revelations.

Judge Zammit McKeon in 2019 decreed that they had an interest to intervene, Azzopardi said.

Why Repubblika should be allowed to intervene

12.29pm Jason Azzopardi goes first, saying that Repubblika’s interest in intervening in the case is clear at first glance. It is an organization to safeguard the rule of law. That is what its statute says and it is bound to respect that. It is the only organization in Malta to do so. Repubblika was the organisation who asked for this inquiry in the first place.

What to expect

12.25pm Notary Robert Aquilina is here, on behalf of the civil society NGO Repubblika and is assisted by lawyer Jason Azzopardi. They had asked to intervene and the judge will first start submissions on that point. After that, the court will hear further arguments on Muscat’s request for urgency in handling this case.

Enter Joseph Muscat

12.24pm Joseph Muscat has just walked into the courtroom. He takes a seat to the side behind his lawyer Charlon Gouder.

What's happened since?

11.50am Muscat’s home was searched in January 2022 in connection with that probe.

The investigation has not been concluded yet and over the past months, Times of Malta and other investigative partners reported that investigators have been combing through Muscat’s bank accounts and income declarations for evidence of wrongdoing in the hospitals’ deal.

Times of Malta recently reported that investigators suspect consultancy payments that the former prime minister received in the months after he resigned were intended to hide kickbacks in plain sight.

'Il-prim korrott'

11.45am Repubblika president Robert Aquilina has been taunting Muscat in the run-up to Thursday's hearing. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he accused the former prime minister (who he described as "il-prim korrott" of making a desperate attempt to flee justice.

"He conjured up slanderous claims to try to discredit the magisterial inquiry we called for in connection with the fraudulent sale of the hospitals. We will do our utmost not to let him turn the justice process into a farce. It's evident that we are approaching the moment of truth. Our country needs citizens to rally to rid the country of the mafia clan," he said.

On Thursday morning, Aquilina upped the ante, challenging Muscat to repeat in court today his claim the investigations were a result of the work of freemasons.

Joseph Muscat and Repubblika's Robert Aquilina are expected to face off in court.