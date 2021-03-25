The first hearing in a compilation of evidence against a series of people charged with major financial crimes begins on Thursday.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is expected to begin proceedings with controversial firm Nexia BT, who were exposed in the 2016 Panama Papers leak as setting up offshore structures for people in power.

Its managing director Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Katrin Bondin Carter and Manuel Castagna all deny money laundering and other various financial crimes.

LIVE BLOG

Courtroom players

08.47am Here are a few of the key people in court this morning.

In the dock are Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Katrin Bondi Carter and Manuel Castagna - all from auditors Nexia BT;

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Michael Scirha is representing Castagna; lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are here for Carter; Giannella de Marco and Stephen Tonna Lowell are for Tonna and Cini;

The prosecuting lawyer is Elaine Mercieca, accompanied by Dr John Scerri de Caro and Dr Andrea Zammit from the Attorney General's office;

Superintendent Frank Anthony Tabone and Inspectors Joseph Xerri and Anne Marie Xuereb join the prosecution;

The magistrate, who has just walked in, is Donatella Frendo Dimech.

(No wonder we had to find a bigger court room)

Changing rooms

08.45am Lawyers have just complained Hall 9 is too small for safe social distancing. So we've moved to Hall 22.

Who's Who

08.42 am While we're waiting in Hall 9 for proceedings to begin, you can familiarise yourself with the 11 people accused of major financial crime.

This morning, the case will focus on four of these: the people at the top of Nexia BT, a controversial firm that helped set up the secret companies of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and minister Konrad Mizzi.

Schembri himself is the most high profile person to face charges. But you'll not see him today, as he is due up in court on Friday.