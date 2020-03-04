Keith Schembri’s former assistant at the Office of the Prime Minister is expected to testify on Wednesday at a public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Charlene Farrugia Bianco is scheduled to be one of two witnesses testifying before the three-person inquiry. Ronnie Vella, a government worker, is the other.

Live blog

Taking photos

3.10pm Vella explains how both he and the other man had worked together on the PL electoral campaign but have since lost touch.



He is shown a photo in which he is holding up his mobile phone towards two other people.



“Do you deny having taken video or photos of these two people?” he is asked.

“I honestly don’t know who they are,” he replies.



“Is this normal for you?”

“No, it’s not. I remember the bar [next to the Saqqajja petrol station] but I cannot remember taking photos,” he says.

"Whatever you were doing with that mobile - and strangely enough you weren’t looking at your mobile - the information was passed on," the board remarks.

A man, recognised

3.07pm Vella names the person in the photo. But the media have been barred from publishing any names, so we’ll leave it at that.



Vella says the person helped with press conferences and that Joseph Muscat had a press conference that day.



“We had finished our work and we stopped to have a cup of tea,” he says.

Rabat meeting

Ronnie Vella

3.04pm Back to that Rabat meeting.



It happened on May 25, 2017 during the general election campaign, Vella is told.



“You were there at 10am. By 4pm somebody else had received the information [conveyed],” the board says.

Vella is shown a series of photos.

About Yorgen Fenech

3.01pm Did Vella ever see Yorgen Fenech at the OPM?



“I never saw him on the third or second floor,” he says. “I only saw him on the media”.



Vella says he rarely met Neville Gafa’, whose office was on the second floor.



Did Keith Schembri know Yorgen Fenech, the witness is asked.

“I don’t know,” Vella says.

"So no one told you anything," judge Lofaro tells him.

Mystery third person

2.59pm Vella’s lawyer wants to know if there are any photos of this other person.



“There are,” he is told. “We assure you that there are”.



The inquiry tells the witness that they have information that the information he received that day was conveyed to another person.



“That person had testified before this board. So if you do not say the truth, we have a problem,” Vella is told.



Vella again asks the board of inquiry to give him more information, to help him remember the meeting.

Hints of a phone call

2.56pm Vella acknowledges that he might have been at the bar in question, but asks the inquiry to show him the other person he was with, to help jog his memory.



“I don’t even remember the name of the bar. Even yesterday, I met my lawyer and afterwards I went to have a drink in Lija”.



No harm in that, the board of inquiry tells him, adding however “but if we have evidence that you were there and that after that there was a phone call to someone else...”

A 'cup of tea' in Rabat

2.52pm The inquiry is keen to know about Vella’s Rabat connections.

“Are you from Rabat?”

“No.”

“Is anyone you are related to from Rabat or Mdina?”

“No.”

“Were you at any bar in Rabat?”

“2017 isn’t yesterday,” Vella replies.

The witness is shown some photos. He confirms he features in them but says he cannot remember the event.



“There was no event,” he is told.

“What if we tell you that you were at a bar with someone else and what you heard was transmitted to someone else?” Vella is asked.

Vella replies: “I was often out and about. We might have dropped by for a cup of tea”.

Panama Papers

2.48pm Judge Said Pullicino asks whether Vella was assigned any Panama Papers-related tasks in 2017.



“I helped in the Labour Party’s election campaign,” the witness ventures.

Vella's job

2.45pm Vella had an office on the third floor of the OPM. He liased with Ray Barbara, the Prime Minister’s assistant, to organise events. His job concerned logistics, he says: he assigned seats to journalists and so on.

“Did you read Daphne Caruana Galizia’s blog?” judge Mallia asks.

“Sometimes, like all Maltese,” he says.



Judge Lofaro wants to know if he ever discussed the blog, informally with friends.

“No,” he says. “Not really”.

A four-month OPM stint

2.42pm Vella says he is a projects manager at Projects Malta – a role he’s occupied since he left the OPM in January.

He worked at the communications office at the OPM, having started in September 2019, he says. He was seconded there from Projects Malta and is now back there, he confirms.

“Were you a person of trust?

“I don’t know. I was seconded”.

His lawyer intervenes. He says that Vella “might have been” a person of trust.

Ronnie Vella testifies

2.39pm Ronnie Vella is called to the witness stand. He is being assisted by lawyer Jonathan Attard.



Dr Attard tells the inquiry that his client should not testify until he has spoken to Valletta police about the late-night incident at Castille (when journalists were kept inside a room).



“He was asked to go to Valletta police station to speak about this. He hasn’t gone yet,” Vella’s lawyer says. “They summoned him twice but certain things need to be clarified”.



The incident in question happened more than three months ago, at the end of November.

The inquiry agrees not to ask questions about that incident.

Cancelled speech

2.36pm The party was held at Portomaso club Level 22 and Fenech was due to give a speech at it – the party budget featured a line item citing it. But the OPM intervened and asked to cancel the speech, Caruana Galizia says.



The party cost €28,000 in all and happened after assassination (and after Times of Malta and Reuters revealed that Yorgen Fenech was the owner of 17 Black).



“It is unlikely that government would have extended the deal on the loan had the information about 17 Black emerged,” Caruana Galizia notes.

Who went to the Electrogas party?

2.31pm Matthew Caruana Galizia also has documents to present to the inquiry. They’re related to the Electrogas deal, which he says he was helping his mother dig through. He says leaks of documents continued after his mother was assassinated.



There was a party held to celebrate the closing of financing for the deal, he tells the inquiry. Before the assassination, the fear was that Electrogas would go into default. After the murder, the government extended the financing deal.



[In December 2017, the government and Electrogas signed a security of supply deal.]



There were 138 guests at that party, including Joseph Muscat, his wife Michelle, Charlene Farrugia Bianco and Neville Gafa. Mark and Joe Gasan were also invited, he says.



The party was organised by Yorgen Fenech, who issued the instructions “include all government of Malta people on the Portomaso list”, Matthew Caruana Galizia says.

Further documents

2.24pm Vella presents other documents related to Ronnie Vella [who will be testifying today and is not related to Corinne Vella] as well as a list of people who had government email addresses, including Joseph Muscat’s wife Michelle.



Michelle Muscat’s email address had a ‘c’ at the end of it – michellec.muscat

Bedingfield's blog posts

2.20pm One of Caruana Galizia’s sisters, Corinne Vella, presents the inquiry with a copy of a blog post published by Glenn Bedingfield on his blog some years ago. Bedingfield, who is now the government whip and who testified before the inquiry last week, was an OPM official when he published the post.

Vella says that Bedingfield's blog featured hundreds of posts with the word "Daphne" in the headline.

Court in session

2.14pm All three board of inquiry members are in court and today's session can begin. Reminder: the inquiry is chaired by judge Michael Mallia, with chief justice emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and madam justice Abigail Lofaro serving as its other two members.

Family in the courtroom

2.09pm Daphne Caruana Galizia’s parents and sisters are present, as is her husband [and lawyer] Peter.



Lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia and Andrew Borg Cardona are all here, on the family’s behalf. Lawyer Maurizio Cordina is in the courtroom, on behalf of the office of the state advocate.

About the witnesses

2.03pm Bianco Farrugia worked as an assistant to Keith Schembri when he was the chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister. She is also listed as a board member at the Malta Freeport.

Earlier this week, Times of Malta revealed that Caruana Galizia murder middleman Melvin Theuma had a meeting with Bianco Farrugia at the OPM after Caruana Galizia had been killed. The meeting was set up by Yorgen Fenech, who is charged with complicity in the murder, and was about a roadworks issue Theuma wanted to raise.

Ronnie Vella worked as an enforcement officer at the Planning Authority. But the Caruana Galizia board of inquiry is probably more interested in knowing why he was inside Castille at 3.30am last November, when journalists were forbidden from leaving a press conference room for some time.

Times of Malta had revealed last November that Mr Vella was one of the men standing guard inside the room that night.

Welcome

1.59pm Welcome to this live blog, where we will be bringing you minute-by-minute updates from the Caruana Galizia inquiry.

As mentioned above, two witnesses - Charlene Bianco Farrugia and Ronnie Vella - are due to testify today.

We know that Bianco Farrugia is being assisted by lawyer Franco Galea. We still do not know if Vella will have a lawyer with him.