The Office of the Prime Minister has not explained the presence of certain people inside Joseph Muscat’s office in the early hours of Friday morning, as they held journalists from leaving at the end of a press conference.

Asked to state what these individuals were doing inside Dr Muscat’s office and on whose orders they were acting, a spokesman for the Prime Minister did not reply.

Instead, he asked for questions to be sent in writing. No answers were received.

Times of Malta is informed that at least five men, unknown to journalists, were present for the Prime Minister’s press conference at 3.30am on Friday.

At the end, they prevented journalists covering the event from leaving by keeping the door closed until they were told to let journalists out.

Sources identified the men as Mark Gauci, known as Il-Lupu from Valletta, Ronnie Vella, who was an enforcement officer at the Planning Authority, Nikhail Spiteri, a government employee, Leli McKay, from Valletta who is often seen with Economy Minister Chris Cardona, and Jody Pisani, a canvasser of Environment Minister José Herrera.

All these men are known to act as agents for the Labour Party during election time and are always present inside the counting hall on behalf of the party.

The same people are associated with various private companies offering security services which are often given various direct orders by the government and its agencies.