Self-confessed killer Vincent Muscat will return to the witness stand for the second day in a row to give evidence in two murder cases.

On Monday, Muscat gave a detailed account to court about how he planned and helped carry out the car bomb attack that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It is expected his evidence on Tuesday could turn to a second murder - that of solicitor Carmel Chircop in 2015.

The 59-year-old career criminal has been given a pardon for his role in that killing in exchange for his evidence.

He is appearing as a witness against four men: brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio, who face a series of charges in connection with the murders.

LIVE BLOG

The plan

09.30am Muscat details the plan: to leave a St Venera garage (the same one he mentioned as part of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder plot) before the break of day, around 5am to make sure there would be no road closure.

Then they would drive the stolen vehicle to the spot and after the crime head back to St Venera.

They had a pistol, a revolver, and, under his feet in the car, an AK 47.

€20,000 for the murder

09.23am Jamie Vella then got involved in the plot, Muscat tells the court. They covered the route they would take before and after the shooting.

They discussed money: "I asked for a €5,000 cut and the rest, €15,000 I would get after."

He was paid by Robert and Adrian Agius, he tells the court while George Degiorgio spoke to him about the money.

"First George gave me €5,000 (before the crime) then €10,000 by George. then the last €5,000 I got from Maksar," he explains.

"George told me to go to a Buġibba bar. I did go. Robert was there having lunch withhis family. 'Here you go Ċens,' Robert told me, handing me the final payment."

The sum was fixed in the presence of all three: George Degiorgio and Robert and Adrian Agius.

Monitoring movements

09.22am The Agius brothers told Muscat that Chircop visited Valletta daily, leaving home no later than 8am every morning.

They tracked down the location of the lawyers garage and also kept watch their.

'Get rid' of lawyer

09.18am Standing up to identify Robert and Adrian Agius in court, Muscat says they continued to pile pressure on him to "get rid" of the lawyer.

Once they went to Birgu waterfront to watch Chircop and his wife at a restaurant. There was a feast so Muscat and George Degiofrgio bought burgers and Coke from a food kiosk.

They got a "good look" at the lawyer, then left.

'Money and a villa' at stake

09.13am Muscat began watching Carmel Chircop in his home near McDonald's. He wanted to find out more about him.

"Maksar began to come to the sheds every day, pressuring us a lot," he tells the court. "There was some money and a villa at stake. That's all I know. Remember, I'm a man, who doesn't like to ask questions."

He describes finding out that Chircop went to a Naxxar cafeteria, and would follow him there. He also had a Mercedes, that was garaged somewhere.

Carmel Chircop was shot dead on October 8 2015 in a multi-storey garage in John Borg street, Birkirkara. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Chircop murder

09.09am With that prelude over, Muscat's testimony now turns to a second murder, that of Carmel Chircop, who was killed in a Birkirkara garage in October 2015.

You'll remember Muscat has been granted a pardon over his involvement in this murder.

The Marsa potato shed sets the scene in September/October of that year when Muscat was with George Degiorgio.

"He told me that the Maksars (the nickname for the Agius brothers in the dock) wanted to get rid of some Birkirkara lawyer, who was chasing Adrian (Agius) for money," he says.

They discuss money and then start tracking the lawyer's movements.

Death threats against Muscat family

09.04am Arnaud, who is in court, asks him to explain what he has just said about Melvin Theuma.

"What was the reason why the lawyer told you that proposal?" Arnaud asks. "Was your family involved in the matter?"

Muscat replies yes, he says the unnamed lawyer had told me that the mother of my children and one of them would be killed, possibly in an acid attack.

They left and the lawyer appeared angry, Muscat says.

Muscat 'asked to change story'

09.02am A third time this lawyer told him that they were going to speak to Superintendent Arnaud at the depot. They went and Muscat makes the following allegation.

He said they said: "We need to change the version Cens. Say that you owed money to Melvin Theuma and say what you said about it was lies."

Arnaud told him, "at the end of the day, the decision is yours," Muscat claims.

Robert Agius 'power to bring down government'

08.56am Muscat says he wants to add three points to what he said yesterday. He starts of by referring to a lawyer who visited him in 2019. He came for another case but sent a message from Alfred Degiorgio: 'Tell Censu, wouldn't it be better if he took some money rather than continue in this way?'

He was also told Robert Agius "had the power to bring down government if he was implicated in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder".

Vincent Muscat takes stand

8.52am Good morning. We've just been allowed in to Hall 22, where all the accused are already in the dock and Vincent Muscat is seated at the witness stand.

The key players

Here's a glossory of some of the names you'll likely hear today.

Robert Agius, Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio face various charges related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop. They are in the dock today;

Vince Muscat has admitted his role in both murders and has turned state witness;

Alfred Degiorgio along with his brother George and Muscat are accused of planting and detonating the bomb;

Businessman Yorgen Fenech is accused of masterminding the plot;

Taxi driver Melvin Theuma has admitted being the middleman between the killers and Fenech and has been granted a pardon in exchange for evidence;

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia represent the Caruana Galizia family;

William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio;

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding over the case;

Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General while, Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting;

Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family;

Marc Sant is representing Muscat