A man who admits murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is due to take the witness stand against those accused of supplying the bomb that killed her.

Vince Muscat is expected to testify against Adrian Agius, his brother Robert Agius and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio on Monday.

The four men face charges in the October 2017 murder of Caruana Galizia as well as the killing, two years prior, of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

It is not the first time Muscat, also known as il-Koħħu, has testified: he gave evidence against his fellow alleged hitmen, George and Alfred Degiorgio last week.

A short break

10.11am Defence lawyer Abela requests a short break. The magistrate suspends the sitting for 15 minutes.

The bomb

10.07am One day, George told his brother Alfred and Muscat that Robert Agius and Jamie Vella would put the bomb under an overturned boat at Marsa. Alfred collected the bomb and he and Muscat took it to the Naxxar garage.

Muscat describes it: "It was some two inches thick. It had a stainless steel cover. It was battery operated. There was a SIM card holder and two wires, plus a switch."

In order for the bomb to be placed, it had to be parked outside all night. But it never was.

They had the bomb some time in September (a month before the murder).

Bombs from Italy

10.01am The rifle plan fell through. A bomb could be detonated remotely, so that became the new plan, Muscat explains.

Muscat testifies that George Degiorgio told him that Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were to get bombs from Italy.

He said the pair told George, in his presence, that they were going abroad for drugs. Muscat describes Jamie Vella as someone who had "many contacts, many friends" and would go abroad monthly.

The bomb was to be ferried over on catamaran. "Once they came to the potato sheds to watch for the catamaran," Muscat explains.

"George would tell me: 'guess they're arriving now!' - the bombs," he said.

Muscat said George relayed this information to him.

The seven men police have linked to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

'George always preferred a bomb'

09.56am They began to know the journalist's pattern of behaviour.

"We would check if the small window was lit. If it was, likelihood was that she would be working at her computer downstairs," he recalls.

"The plan was once the window was lit, I would call George to drive the car from Naxxar, Alfred shoots and we get away in the car.

"But George was not comfortable. He was afraid of some police roadblock. He always preferred a bomb."

He says they also had an AK 47 procured by Robert and Jamie. "I know because they used to get weapons from abroad," Muscat says.

"We even used to test weapons at Jamie's family warehouse in the Bidnija vicinity."

'The firing spot was ready'

09.50 The first model of the Peugeot 405 that the men were given was too large to manoeuvre through the narrow Bidnjia lanes, Muscat explains.

The plan was to approach a reservoir near her home with George driving, then Alfred and Muscat would approach on foot to her home.

"We once approached the home and spotted Daphne Caruana Galizia at her computer. 'This is the place', Alfred had told me", Muscat explains.

They had a good vantage point quite close to the window, under a carob tree, slightly elevated, giving a good view of the sofa inside.

"So we put sandbags on rubble wall to setady the weapon to be fired by Alfred. We hid the sacks. The firing spot was ready," Muscat says.

Argument over rifles

09.42am Muscat is shown pictures of the Naxxar garage and confirms this is the one he is speaking about. He has since been back to the place, with Inspector Arnaud.

Arnaud asks who gave the rifle to whom. Muscat recalls that George Degiorgio had said that Robert Agius and Jamie Vella had three rifles for them to choose from.

"I didn't see anyone put them there but Robert used to come to potato sheds. Robert and Jamie used to say that one of the rifles was ok. I heard them say so," he testifies.

He remembers hearing George telling Robert and Jamie that the weapon was "rubbish". Alfred was also present.

George and Alfred Degiorgio are accused of planting the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia

A Naxxar garage

09.34 They went to a garage at Naxxar, owned by Robert Agius and Jamie Vella. A third person was at the garage too, Muscat recalls, but he doesn't know his name.

The Degiorgios and Muscat had a key to the garage so they could change their clothes before and after the hit.

Three rifles were put in the garage for Alfred Degiorgio to choose. Two were rusty and no good. But the third, a black one, was well kept. Muscat recalls meeting Alfred and Robert at the garage, where Alred handled the rifle and check its telescopic lens. "Robert was there more than once."

He describes the Naxxar garage as being ideally located, because it wasn't too far from the Caruana Galizia family home. But the pair were finding it difficult to "get to" Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Plan to shoot her

09.31 Muscat describes the plan: Alfred Degiorgio would shoot her. He didn't have the weapon but Robert Agius and Jamie Vella procured one, Muscat says.

He indicates both men in the dock and says he has known Vella since 2015.

'Many people saw us'

09.25am Muscat says the pair changed vantage point at one point "because many people were seeing us there". One place was near a wire fence.

"We cleared the rocks and even took some foam to sit on."

Alfred had bought some binoculars for 350 euro from Forestals to make their job easier.

Another spot was accessed from a path, the first turning on the right near a big roundabout, in the direction of Mgarr. This spot was much quieter with no people around.

A cleaner, who arrived once or twice a week, drove a red Vitz, Muscat recalled. And the pair could see when someone was coming and going because of an orange sensor light on the gate.

People lay flowers at the Bidnija site where Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered. Photo: Times of Malta

Watching Daphne

09.20am He said they then began to watch "Sinjura Caruana Galizia" as he refers to the murdered journalist. Muscat knew where she lived.

He says that he accompanied Alfred to Hal Farrug to get a Peugeot 405, parked it some way off from Caruana Galizia's Bidnija home and started to watch.

They would watch her husband leave for work, and he and Alfred would watch from 6am until noon, returning later.

Meaningless words

09.17am The three began to expect "the hit" would fizzle out, thinking it was just meaningless words. Meanwhile Alfred had asked Theuma for a 30,000 euro deposit, he says.

Defence lawyer Abela interjects: "Was he present for all of this?" He says Muscat is speaking as though he was present, as though he has first hand information.

The magistrate says the witness must be allowed to testify freely.

Asked if he saw any money being handed over, Muscat says no, he waited outside the church, but he saw Alfred come back with money.

"I again took Alfred to the Busy Bee and he came back with the 30,000 euro deposit. We took 10,000 each."

It was a "forfeitable deposit" he explains to the court - in case the hit was called off.

150,000 euro for a murder

9.09am Muscat and the Degiorgio brothers discussed a price, and settled on 150,000 euro to share between them.

Two days later, Muscat continues, he and Alfred Degiorgio returned to the Busy Bee.

"Alfred came back saying that the price was probably OK. Melvin Theuma just asked for a few days to confirm," he tells the court.

He did confirm, some time later, but told them to hold off until the election was over. This all took place around May/June 2017.

An initial payment of 1,500 euro was handed over and Muscat took his share, 300 euro.

'Theuma wanted us to kill Daphne'

9.05am Muscat takes the oath, and confirms that he was sentenced regarding the Caruana Galizia murder and has filed no appeal. He says he has known the Degiorgios for 35 - 40 years, and points to George Degiorgio in the dock.

"I used to go to Marsa potato shed as I did daily. Alfred Degiorgio told me that Melvin Theuma had told Darren Debono that he had a job for us," he starts.

Later one afternoon, he drove Alfred to the Busy Bee coffee shop in Msida, one afternoon. While Alfred met Theuma, Muscat waited at the church.

He had known Theuma as a horse bookmaker at Marsa and Hamrun.

"Alfred came back and told me that Melvin Theuma wanted us to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia," Muscat says.

Separation of proceedings

9am Magistrate Farrugia Frendo delivers a decree regarding a request by George Degiorgio for a separation of proceedings. He had previously argued that he has already faced most of the charges and testimonies linked to the Caruana Galizia murder.

But the magistrate says the court does not have the power to decide on this, which rests with the Attorney General. So she rejects his request. And we move on.

Vince Muscat has admitted to his role in murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia, and has been granted a pardon over the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop. File photo: Times of Malta

Four men in the dock

08.54am The men in the dock arrive: first George Degiorgio then Robert and Adrian Agius, and finally Jamie Vella. For the first time, we're seeing Vella in a suit and tie. Until now he was wearing a full, protective, Hazmat suit because he had COVID-19.

Vince Muscat arrives

08.50am Vince Muscat has entered the hall and a seat has been placed in front of the witness stand for him. As well as an eloquence of lawyers representing all sides, there are armed guards around the hall and outside, and, of course, the family of the murdered journalist.

Live from Hall 22

8.43am Good morning from Hall 22, one of the larger rooms in court. We're waiting for proceedings to begin in the same place where Saturday's marathon corruption arraignments took place. While you're waiting, have a read about the 11 people involved in that case.

Who's who

You'll likely hear many names today as this complex case unfolds. Here are some of the key courtroom players.

Robert Agius, Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella , and George Degiorgio face various charges related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop. They are in the dock today;

, and face various charges related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop. They are in the dock today; Vince Muscat has admitted his role in both murders and has turned state witness;

has admitted his role in both murders and has turned state witness; Alfred Degiorgio along with his brother George and Muscat are accused of planting and detonating the bomb;

along with his brother George and Muscat are accused of planting and detonating the bomb; Businessman Yorgen Fenech is accused of masterminding the plot;

is accused of masterminding the plot; Taxi driver Melvin Theuma has admitted being the middleman between the killers and Fenech and has been granted a pardon in exchange for evidence;

has admitted being the middleman between the killers and Fenech and has been granted a pardon in exchange for evidence; Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia represent the Caruana Galizia family;

and represent the Caruana Galizia family; William Cuschieri is appearing for George Degiorgio;

is appearing for George Degiorgio; Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is presiding over the case;

is presiding over the case; Lawyer George Camilleri is representing the Attorney General while, Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney a nd Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting;

is representing the Attorney General while, Superintendent and Inspectors nd are prosecuting; Vince Galea is appearing for the Chircop family;

is appearing for the Chircop family; Marc Sant is representing Muscat