Former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar testifies on Friday before a three-judge inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.



Cutajar was appointed commissioner in August 2016 and led the force for three-and-a-half years before resigning in January.

His time in charge was coloured by controversy: fallout from the Panama Papers data leak, allegations made by Caruana Galizia about secret company Egrant and her eventual assassination in October 2017 all happened under Cutajar's watch.



Cutajar was made a logistics consultant with the Home Affairs Ministry on the same day he tendered his resignation as commissioner.



That contract was terminated in June, after a court demanded an investigation into allegations that Cutajar had tipped off a man connected to Melvin Theuma. Theuma served as a middleman in the Caruana Galizia assassination.

Taking time

10.43am Cutajar tells the court that “it’s easy to speak here, but I can assure you that action was taken and an inquiry in ongoing”.

That reply appears to irritate Judge Lofaro.

“There was a furore worldwide! What did you do? A magisterial inquiry does not exonerate the police from investigating!”

Cutajar: “I believe [Nexia BT’s] Karl Cini was spoken to in 2018”.

Lofaro: “That’s two years after the Panama Papers!”

Were Nexia BT servers seized?

10.40am Comodini Cachia asks why police did not collect data from Nexia BT, after all the FIAU reports and information from multiple sources abroad.

Cutajar says the attorney general could only provide advice concerned data the police had on hand.

Judge Mallia interjects. “But were you considering seizing Nexia BT servers?”

Comodini Cachia: “The AG’s advice was linked to that issue. Based on that so called [first] “flimsy” [FIAU] report. Did you seize that data from Nexia BT?”

“I believe they [the servers] were collected,” he says.

Nexia BT director Brian Tonna.

Who nominated Valletta to the FIAU board?

10.35am Lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia takes up questioning of the witness.

Cutajar tells her that he had nothing to do with economic crimes until he became acting commissioner.

Comodini Cachia asks who headed the police’s fraud unit.

“There was superintendent Abdilla and Valletta, who was assistant commissioner. Later, Abdilla rose to assistant commissioner and Valletta became deputy commissioner”.

Comodini Cachia asks Cutajar whether he was the one to nominate Valletta to sit on the FIAU board.

Cutajar says it was not.

“That appointment takes place every three years,” he says. “When I took office, that board was already composed. There was just one recommendation I tabled, and Valletta was not involved. He had either left the corps or was on his way out at the time.”

'I don't want my words to be twisted'

10.31am Cutajar is asked what police did, pending the three FIAU reports.

“I’m not sure, “ he replies. “I don’t want my words to be twisted, implying I committed perjury today”.

'I never protected anyone'

10.28am Cutajar assures the board that he is not out to pass the buck. He refers to himself in the third person.

“Out there, the impression was that Cutajar was trying to protect someone,” he says.

“I’ve been out of the corps eight months now. Yet investigations are still ongoing, as they were before. Nothing has changed. There’s a false impression that things got moving after I left the corps. But let me stress, I never protected anyone, never, never!”

Did Cutajar read Daphne's blog?

10.25am Cutajar says that the first time he heard of the Panama Papers was through the media.



He is asked whether he followed Daphne Caruana Galizia’s blog.

He says that the police’s media relations unit (CMRU) prepares cuttings from the media for commissioners.

“So whether you read them or not, they end up on your desk to read,” he says.

Police requests to foreign jurisdictions

10.21am Cutajar goes over his notes.



He says that at that point, the police may have started speaking to banks involved.



“But then we needed more information via letters rogatory, including from Dubai”.



[Letters rogatory are documents sent to a foreign court requesting information about a specific person within that court’s jurisdiction]

He is asked if foreign countries cooperated.

“What I know is that they were very difficult. I was told they showed no cooperation at all,” Cutajar says. “The United Arab Emirates did not cooperate at all, I was told. I don’t know if things changed after I left. But that’s what I was always told”.

He tells the inquiry that apart from Dubai, police also sought information from Montenegro, Singapore, China, the UK, Latvia, Switzerland and [EU crime agency] Europol.

He tells the inquiry that whenever he checked up on the investigation, the feedback he received was that it was progressing. “Slowly, but moving”.

'The perception was wrong!'

10.16am Judge Said Pullicino notes that the reports concerned top political figures – a chief of staff and a minister.



“Don’t you think you ought to have investigated?” he asks the witness.

Cutajar gets a bit hot under the collar.



“Do you arrest first and gather evidence later?” he replies.



Judges say that the perception is that the police did nothing.



“The perception was wrong!” Cutajar exclaims.

Three FIAU reports

10.14am Cutajar says that the police were to receive three reports from the FIAU.



“But meanwhile, what did you do?” judge Abigail Lofaro asks.



“After the preliminary report, we sought advice from the AG,” he replies. “We decided to wait for more details from the FIAU. That was 2016.



“There was a report about [former OPM chief of staff] Keith Schembri and [Nexia BT director] Brian Tonna. It spoke of three payments deposited in an account belonging to Willerby in December 2014. Two were payments of €50,000 each as part-paymnt of a loan from an account at Pilatus Bank.



“There was another report regarding Schembri and [former Allied Newspapers managing director] Adrian Hillman. It concerned a payment to Hillman directly or to trusts belonging to Hillman.



“The third report was about the relationship between Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri. I don’t have the date [of the report]. The first report came in April 2016, the second in November 2016.”

'AG warned it was highly intrusive'

10.07am Cutajar: “I always instructed them to seek the attorney general’s advice. We don’t take every case to the AG, but a case like that definitely needed the attorney general’s advice, also because the matter could end up in court.”



Cutajar now reads from the AG’s advice on this matter. “It is highly intrusive... exercise caution and demand a high level of reasonable suspicion,” he reads.

“That was the advice given by the AG [Peter Grech] on how police were to act,” Cutajar tells the board.



Judge Said Pullicino asks if the AG’s reply was sent directly to him. Cutajar checks his notes.



“It reached me on May 10. The advice was given on April 21. It was given to me but I didn’t speak to the AG myself. I spoke to Abdilla and Valletta about the case,” he says.

Cutajar on FIAU's Mizzi report

10.04am Cutajar recalls an FIAU report about (former Labour minister) Konrad Mizzi, which was given to his predecessor as commissioner, Michael Cassar.

“The FIAU had already spoken to various persons, but the report was not complete. It was a preliminary report. Valletta had spoken to then-superintendent Abdilla about it. There was a meeting, I wasn’t present.”

Cutajar talks up his achievements

10am Cutajar is talking up his successes, saying he introduced new financial crime experts into the force and gave the ECU a new office in Santa Venera.



“I trusted my officers. I always left investigations in the hands of my inspectors and in my three-year term the corps registered many successes,” he says.

“My prime role was to provide support”.

Cutajar says it is not true that he left FIAU reports to fester in his desk drawer.

“Such files would go directly to (former ECU chief) Ian Abdilla or (former deputy commissioner) Silvio Valletta,” he says.

Cutajar and his politics

9.55am Cutajar is asked about his politics.



“My passion is not politics. Everyone votes, but I never went to mass meetings or followed political programmes”.



He is asked about a Facebook post he had published in 2014, in favour of a Labour prime minister. He says he mainly comments about football.



[In the comment, Cutajar praised Joseph Muscat as a prime minister “with balls”].



“Did nobody draw your attention to the fact that such a comment is not on?” the board asks.



“No. I posted it on the spur of the moment, [ta’ dak il-ħin]” he replies.

Cutajar's rise to commissioner

9.51am Cutajar tells the inquiry he sat for a competitive exam to become an inspector. When he applied to be an assistant commissioner, he placed fourth out of six applicants. That interview process was organised by the police and Home Affairs Ministry.

The prime minister at the time [Joseph Muscat] sent for him to be interviewed when it came to being made commissioner.



“I never had any pretentions of office, but I wanted to improve the corps – to improve district offices, appoint new inspectors and so on,” Cutajar tells the inquiry.



He is asked about his relationship with his predecessors.

“I got along with everyone,” he replies.

Cutajar revisits his résumé

9.48am Cutajar goes over his professional history. He tells the inquiry he joined the force in 1979 and became an inspector in Żejtun in 1984. He rose to the rank of superintendent and then was made assistant commissioner in January 2014. From then, he was made acting commissioner and then commissioner, replacing Michael Cassar. He quit the force in January 2020.

Cutajar yet to testify in inquiry into Ġojja links

9.43am Cutajar tells the inquiry that his lawyer, Ezekiel Psaila, is present.

Answering a question by the board of inquiry, Cutajar says that he has not yet testified before the inquiring magistrate tasked with looking into allegations concerning his meetings with Edwin Brincat, known as il-Ġojja.



[Brincat is a close friend of murder middleman’s Melvin Theuma. Cutajar has admitted he met with him but said that he did so in the hope of extracting information about recordings Theuma had made].

Cutajar asks the board to be exempted from professional secrecy rules which bind him when answering questions related to money laundering. The board duly does so.

Cutajar to testify first

9.38am We expected Muscat to testify first, but lawyer Jason Azzopardi – who is appearing on the Caruana Galizia family’s behalf – says that Cutajar will be the first up.

Cutajar steps up to the witness stand and takes the oath.

Witnesses wait

9.33am The three judges are here and the inquiry session can begin. Antonovich and Cutajar are both here.

