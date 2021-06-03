Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed go-between in the car bombing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, is expected to conclude his testimony against murder accused Yorgen Fenech on Thursday.

The middleman, who has admitted his role in the 2017 killing, has been testifying about secretly recorded conversations with a series of people linked to the case.

He is expected to be cross-examined by the defence in a sitting that was due to be held earlier this week but was postponed after Fenech, the alleged murder mastermind, fell ill.

Theuma was granted a pardon in 2019 to reveal what he knew about the murder.

Sitting suspended

12.31pm A meek Theuma asks for a break. Magistrate Montebello allows him to go outside for a few minutes, briefly suspending the sitting.

Everyone files out of the hall, except one of Daphne Caruana Galizia's sisters.

'I know what weight I carry'

12.27pm Both the magistrate and Arnaud urge Theuma to calm down as he makes a passionate speech.

He first speaks angrily about being told Koħħu was to get a pardon.

"How could Koħħu get the pardon? I never spoke to Koħħu, never, never! So I had a greater chance of the pardon because I had recordings that would pin the mastermind," he says.

Then he turns to the murder.

"I used to think that my problem was money laundering. But now I realize that my true problem is her murder. Today I know what cross I carry on my shoulder," he says, tapping his left shoulder.



"I remember what Jason Azzopardi and the three (inquiry_ judges, especially one of them, Lofaro, once told me. They asked, ‘didn’t you know that she was a mother?’ And those words stuck with me. Today when I consult doctors I know what weight I carry.”

'Prayed murder would be pinned on Cardona'

12.23pm Theuma says that he "fervently hoped that the murder would be pinned upon someone else, like Cardona," so that he would not need to go for a pardon.

He tells the court he "prayed to God" about this.

Labour's former deputy leader Chris Cardona has denied any part in the murder. He spoke to Times of Malta about this in an interview last year.

'What a mess'

12.19pm Theuma said he told the court that if he were arrested he would speak to former PN leader Simon Busuttil and the attorney general "about everything".

He says that through Cremona he got to know that former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri was talking to security detail Kenneth Camilleri. “I made an effort to meet Kenneth but he avoided me.”



There’s mention of ex-economy minister Chris Cardona next. “What a mess!” Theuma said when Cremona told him that Cardona was to be interrogated over the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Arrest details

12.14pm Theuma says Cremona had told him the raid was approaching but did not give him information about any location. He says Fenech had promised to sign a paper showing the money he owed and to whom. "To have something to show when the raid actually happened. It was to be signed before a notary," he explains. "But nothing came of it."

He says he knew he was to be arrested over money laundering but that it was "related to the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder".

Cremona wanted him to destroy the recordings, he tells the court.

He continues angrily": "Cremona told me that Europol would come along with their equipment to track down everything. And they did come along. As if I would ever destroy those recordings!"

300,000 euro

12.10pm Arnaud refers to a part of the conversation that deals with a payment to self-confessed hitman Vince Muscat, also known as Koħħu.

Mario Degiorgio, a brother of the alleged Degiorgio brother killers, had told Theuma that Kohhu got “300” to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia. It was 300,000 euro.

“If Mario Degiorgio was lying then I’m lying too," Theuma says, adding that Degiorgio claimed the money was never handed over because Koħħu was arrested.

Theuma explains

12.06pm Inspector Keith Arnaud questions Theuma about the tape.

Theuma tells the court he is "99% sure" it was 3-4 weeks before his arrest in November 2019. He says Fenech was abroad at the time - the last time he was abroad before his own arrest in the same month.

Cremona told Theuma that Europol were planning to seize Fenech’s mobile phone at Gatwick Airport.

'He'll go abroad'

12.04pm The tape ends with a comment from Cremona.

"He'll go abroad...let me talk to you straight. Their life depends on you. Let me be honest."

Some context

11.57am This tape is one of the longest recordings we've heard so far. We've been told it is about 45 minutes long.

The pair appear to be talking about upcoming raids and Cremona seems to be advising Theuma to get rid of all the recordings he has. Questions to Theuma will clarify things later.

They mention "money laundering" at one stage. Cremona says: "You have one problem, just one problem. You'll get a search."

He adds: "But then you feel good when you realise they are making fools of themselves, they have nothing. They have nothing. You have the recordings.”

'Just a search'

11.52am Much of the talking is by Cremona in this recording and it seems to be about Melvin Theuma's pending arrest.

"This story must end, man!", Cremona says.

"Nothing! Just a search", he adds later.

'I don't lie to you'

11.47am The conversation continues in another recording.

Cremona: "He either didn't want to proceed because he was threatened or else he didn't want to do so because of money."

Cremona again: "I don't lie to you man! You've no idea how angry I am at him. But what should I do? Do I break him further?"

The conversation is suddenly disrupted by the tone of a mobile phone.

Tape stops

11.46am The tape stops. The defence again complains about the audio. They have a transcript but say they can't follow it properly. A court technician is summoned.

Yorgen Fenech

'He couldn't care less about me'

11.36am Melvin is heard saying he sought advice from an accountant and there's mention of a penalty and jail.

Cremona: "I warned them, even yesterday... I indicated two properties."

Theuma: "You're a man." He adds: "He couldn't care less about me and went away."

For context, this is possibly a reference to Yorgen Fenech, but we'll find out soon when Theuma is questioned.

There's the sound of an engine and door slamming. Cremona says: "Keep strong. Kuraġġ (courage)!"

'Take care of the recordings'

11.32am The conversation continues: "Had you searched you would have found these things." and then "Take care of the recordings... it's final, final."

He adds: "You'll land 13 years and they'll take everything away from you."

The search

11.30am We hear Cremona again: "They're coming to search... They'll tell the foreigners that they're searching for everything."

'Clear names and all'

11.26am We hear Cremona on the recording, saying: "They want the search. This is all an excuse." It's met with some swear words by Theuma. Cremona then adds: "Cancel everything. Clear names and all."

Audio problems

11.23am There's a comment from the defence bench. They are complaining about the audio. It appears the recording is faulty.

Johann Cremona conversation

11.20am Theuma tells the court the recording is a conversation between him and Johann Cremona, a business associate of Fenech.

Recording played

11.19am The court is played a recording. Theuma will be questioned about it when it finishes playing out.

Melvin Theuma takes the stand

11.17am Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed go-between in the murder, sits in front of the witness stand.

Behave yourselves

11.13am The sitting begins with a warning from the magistrate: she will not tolerate any bad behaviour from the parties' lawyers. Last week defence lawyer Charles Mercieca was warned he could be held in contempt of court for interjecting during the witness testimony.

Yorgen Fenech arrives

11.11am Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the murder, has just been escorted into the dock

Who's who

11am Welcome to our live blog. While we're waiting for today's hearing to start, familiarise yourself with the cast of characters in this case.

Yorgen Fenech: a business tycoon and heir to a family fortune, and the man in the dock. Fenech is accused of complicity in Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder;

Melvin Theuma: a taxi driver who worked for Fenech and who has testified that he served as a middleman between Fenech and the alleged hitmen;

Alfred Degiorgio, George Degiorgio: the alleged hitmen;

Vince Muscat: a self-confessed hitman who says he worked with the Degiorgios to kill Caruana Galizia. Muscat is now serving a 15-year prison sentence.

Jamie Vella and Robert Agius: the alleged bomb suppliers;

Keith Arnaud, Kurt Zahra: the lead police investigators and prosecutors;

Keith Schembri: a friend of Fenech's and the chief of staff to Joseph Muscat when he was prime minister;

Kenneth Camilleri: a staff member in the office of the prime minister;

Johann Cremona: One of Fenech's business associates;

Rachel Montebello: the presiding magistrate;

Gianluca Caruana Curran, Marion Camilleri, Charles Mercieca: Yorgen Fenech's legal team;

Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia: lawyers appearing for the Caruana Galizia family.

Philip Galea Farrugia, Anthony Vella: representing the attorney general's office.