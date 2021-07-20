Melvin Theuma was asked to find a vet to treat one of the men accused of carrying out a foiled HSBC bank heist after finding him "dripping with blood".

The former taxi driver and middleman involved in journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder, was testifiying in the case against two men accused of the attempted bank robbery in 2010.

Theuma said he knew one of the pair, Darren Debono (it-Topo), and had rented him a flat in Mosta around the time.

On the day of the Isle of MTV concert in June 2010, Theuma was having a meal in Buġibba when he was called to the flat by another associate, Alfred Degiorgio, known as il-Fulu, he told the court.

"I went. I found Debono on the bed. He was in his underpants, he was covered in blood. Fredu [Alfred Degiorgio] asked me to help because police had shot at him," he said.

There was blood "on his legs, dripping from his face," he told the court.

"Fulu asked me to find a vet. A doctor of horses. I panicked, I said ok, ok and left."

Theuma said he didn't find a vet and only later, through the news, learnt that the attempted HSBC heist had happened that day. He said he never spoke to Debono about it again.

The witness said he knew "nothing" about co-accused, Vince Muscat's connection with the bank heist, or any other cases.

On Tuesday, the high-profile case reopened after Theuma was indicated as a new witness. He allegedly told investigators that he had relevant information about certain serious crimes, including the attempted bank robbery.

He gave the information under the terms of the presidential pardon he was granted in connection with the Caruana Galizia murder.

Theuma's evidence did not shed any more light on claims of political involvement in the bank heist.

In May, Minister Carmelo Abela, a former HSBC bank manager, confirmed that the police had called him in for questioning over allegations that he was involved in the crime.

Former Economy Minister Chris Cardona has also been linked to the case by two men accused of murdering Caruana Galizia.

Both deny the allegations.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the case. Muscat is represented by lawyer Marc Sant while Debono is assisted by lawyer Edward Gatt.

Next sitting on August 4

11.03am That's all from Theuma. Defence reserves cross examination for the next sitting on August 4

Heard about HSBC on the news

10.52am Theuma is asked why he was called to get the vet. He says it was because they knew he had links to "horse activities".

However Theuma says he did nothing about it. They never spoke about it "ever again", he adds.

It was only later that day that he heard on the news about the failed robbery.

'He was covered in blood'

10.49am Theuma recalls being at Buġibba on the day of the Isle of MTV festival and receiving a call from Alfred Degiorgio at around 8.30pm asking him to go to the flat.

"I went. I found Debono on the bed. He was in his underpants, he was covered in blood. Fredu [Alfred Degiorgio] asked me to help because police had shot at him," he said.

There was blood "on his legs, dripping from his face"

"Fulu [Alfred Degiorgio[ asked me to find a vet. A doctor of horses. I panicked, I said ok, ok and left. As I went outside a police car drove by."

Theuma opens up

10.43am Theuma is now asked what he knows about Debono, the other person accused of involvement in the failed heist.

Theuma describes the attempted heist as "the big one" and says Debono had approached him some months before.

"It was Darren and I think there was il-Fulu too," he says. Alfred Degiogio, one of the alleged hitmen in the Caruana Galzia case, is known as il-Fulu.



Theuma says he leased Debona a flat in Mosta. They had been friends since Debono leant him a jacket when he was cold at a police lock-up, he explains.

Case resumes

10.42am We're back, earlier than expected. Darren Debono is here and Theuma has returned to the witness stand.

Melvin Theuma, right, in a previous court appearance. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Darren Debono summoned

10.17am The magistrate asks the prosecution to summon Debono next, but apparently he’s been notified to attend at 11:30am. So we have to wait until then and see if Theuma has more to say then.

Theuma escorted out

10.14am There are no further questions for the witness by the prosecution nor the defence. While defence lawyer Marc Sant approaches his client, Theuma is escorted out.

'I know nothing'

10.09am Mercieca begins by asking Theuma to give information on three cases: the HSBC attempt, another robbery at a HSBC branch and the Casino de Venezia robbery.

"What do you know about those?" he is asked.

"Nothing," he says.

"I don't know anything about the Daphne Caruna Galizia murder either. I know nothing about Muscat," he says.

"I’ve known him since I was a boy but only about gambling. That’s as far as I know about Vince Muscat!"

This is an unusual answer, given Theuma has been testifying about his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder case for months. However, he never claimed in that case to have worked directly with Vince Muscat.

Theuma takes the stand

10.07am Melvin Theuma heads straight to the witness stand. Inspector Joseph Mercieca is prosecuting.