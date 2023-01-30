The grieving mother of Pelin Kaya, the young Turkish woman who was murdered on her birthday in Gżira earlier this month visited the site on Monday morning, hours before the compilation of evidence against the alleged murderer starts in court.

She also visited her office at OnePercent, hugging her desk and stationery.

Pelin, an interior designer, was walking home after a birthday celebration on January 18, when a car ploughed into her before crashing into a petrol station and a KFC restaurant. CCTV footage of the incident showed the driver, Jeremie Camilleri, walking unscathed from the wreckage, before proceeding to hurl stones at the victim. The police tasered the driver before arresting him.

The victim's mother, Çiçek Kaya, wore a picture of Pelin around her neck as she laid a bouquet of flowers next to a picture of her daughter on the site.

Pelin's mother, Çiçek Kaya seen placing flowers at the site of her daughter's murder. Photo: Miguela Xuereb- Newsbook

"Mothers should not cry again because of something like this," she told reporters, adding that they deserve justice from the courts.

Camilleri has been accused of murder as well as other charges including resisting the police and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Pelin's mother hugs her daughter's chair. Photo: Miguela Xuereb, Newsbook.