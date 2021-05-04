The compilation of evidence against four men facing charges of involvement in two murders, including that of Daphne Caruana Galizia, continues on Tuesday.

Adrian Agius, his brother Robert, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio were arraigned in February.

Tuesday's evidence is expected to focus on the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop, who was gunned down outside his Birkirkara garage.

In a previous sitting, state witness Vincent Muscat, who has been granted a pardon in return for his evidence in the case, outlined details of how the drive-by shooting took place.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder, while Vella and Degiorgio are accused of carrying out the hit.

Vella and Robert Agius are also charged with supplying the bomb that killed journalist Caruana Galizia in October 2017. Degiorgio is separately accused of being one of three hitmen who planted and detonated the bomb.

Behind closed doors

9.06am Some discussion is being held behind closed doors - possibly a witness giving testimony. That might be why we have not been allowed in so far this morning.

A pack of lawyers

8.57am There's a group of lawyers, representing the accused and the families of the two victims:

Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin for the Agius brothers and Jamie Vella;

Vince Galea and Alan Zerafa for the Chircop family;

Jason Azzopardi for the Caruana Galizia family;

William Cuschieri for Degiorgio.

Waiting to enter

8.53am There's tight security at hall 22, where we are waiting to be allowed up to the gallery to watch proceedings.