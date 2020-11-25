Police officers investigating the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia gave Europol analysts transcripts of new evidence related to the case “just last week”, the case’s lead investigator testified on Wednesday.



Keith Arnaud, a former inspector who was promoted to superintendent last month, told a public inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s murder that the police investigation into the case is continuing apace, with Europol still involved.



"Our people went there [The Hague] just last week with transcripts of evidence that came to light later," he said.



Analysing the new data would take “weeks”, he added.



Arnaud testified in public for just under 30 minutes, with the rest of his testimony continuing behind closed doors. It was his second appearance as a witness in the inquiry.



He told the board that data which Europol experts extracted and analysed from devices seized as part of the murder case would be presented in the case against suspect Yorgen Fenech in the coming days.



The data – and there was “quite a bit” of it, Arnaud said - will include emails and voice recordings.



Part of the challenge was that a lot of it is in Maltese, which meant Europol analysts needed local expertise to interpret it, the witness said.



Arnaud told the inquiry that police were combing through all the data, even parts which seemed unrelated to the murder case or suspects in it. In some instances, the data indicated potential financial crimes, he added.

The inquiry resumes on Friday, November 27, when former minister Konrad Mizzi is expected to testify.

Murder motive

9.52am Judge Said Pullicino notes that Arnaud’s boss, police commissioner Angelo Gafa’, told the board of inquiry that the murder motive remains unclear.



“Yes, for sure,” Arnaud says. “We are checking everything because there could be something which, though not strictly related to the murder, could prove useful.”

'We are checking everything'

9.50am Judge Said Pullicino asks about communication between politicians and business people.



Arnaud says that investigators are looking into “everything” – not just data which concerns people who are currently under arrest.



Apart from the homicide aspect of investigations, there is a financial crime side to the analysis, he says.

Lost in translation

9.47am Local police are coordinating with Europol when it comes to data analysis as there is a language barrier, Arnaud says.



Maltese has to be translated and the translations explained.



The problem is that there is quite a bit [mhux ftit] of data to analyse, he says.

“That’s why it takes months.”



The board of inquiry ask whether there is data which could interest them.



“There could be,” he replies. “There is so much evidence that there is likely to be some that will be of help to the board.”

Europol experts to present evidence

9.43pm Arnaud tells the inquiry that experts from the EU law enforcement agency are expected to present devices (computers, mobiles and so on) and data extracted from them in the compilation of evidence against murder accused Yorgen Fenech "in the coming days".

The data will include emails and voice recordings.

Investigation ongoing

9.40am Arnaud tells the inquiry that the investigation continues at the same pace as previously. The task force set up to investigate the murder case still meets and there are now more officers from the police's financial crime division involved.

Europol are also still involved, Arnaud confirms in reply to a question.

"Our people went there [The Hague] just last week with transcripts of evidence that came to light later," he says.

Analysing that data should not take long - it's a matter of weeks, according to Arnaud.

Arnaud promoted

9.39am We described Keith Arnaud as a police inspector earlier. But he received a promotion last month and is now a superintendent, he tells the inquiry.

The board of inquiry congratulate him.

"Well merited," one remarks.

